James Gunn teases secret project for DC Extended Universe

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Gunn teases secret project for DC Extended Universe. Superhero filmmaker James Gunn has let slip that he is working with DC on a new project.

www.the-messenger.com

Related
CinemaBlend

James Gunn’s Latest Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Update Teases A Wild New Sequence

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. We’re in the midst of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the franchise expanding both on the small and silver screens. There are also multiple highly anticipated projects currently in development, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And James Gunn’s latest Guardians 3 update teases what is sure to be a wild new sequence.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Eternals Star And James Gunn Tweet Plan For Guardians Of The Galaxy Crossover

The Marvel Cinematic Universe never stops moving, with two dozen projects currently in various stages of production and development, all of which are expected to arrive before the end of 2024. Eternals is next out of the gate on November 5th, with Hawkeye premiering on Disney Plus less than three weeks later.
MOVIES
Collider

James Gunn Teases 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Storyboards and Kingo's Role

Director James Gunn teased three sequences of varying lengths in his upcoming trilogy-capper, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Taking to Twitter, Gunn shared a picture of his storyboards for the three scenes, which he described as “huge,” “middling,” and “small,” and said that he can’t wait for fans to see the “big one.”
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

James Gunn fan really wants him to put a ferret in Guardians of the Galaxy

James Gunn, director of The Suicide Squad, is currently busy storyboarding the upcoming science fiction movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and some fans haven’t been shy about offering their narrative suggestions. Gunn took to Twitter and revealed that one fan of the franchise has been messaging him persistently for two years, asking him to put a ferret into the future MCU sequel.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gunn
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn Says Peacemaker Has A Lot To Learn In HBO Max Series

John Cena’s Peacemaker was one of the many highlights from James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, proving that the writer and director made the right call when he asked the wrestler-turned-actor to completely change the way he approached his performance on the very first day of shooting. Christopher Smith’s deadpan dedication...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Peacemaker: James Gunn Hypes 2022 Release

Even before The Suicide Squad debuted in theaters and on HBO Max last month, fans were excited to see what was in store in the upcoming Peacemaker series. The live-action television project, which will follow the further adventures of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena), has already been teased to debut in early 2022, and after the first footage was released during HBO Max's Emmys teaser, the hype is growing. On Wednesday, Gunn took to Twitter to tease that there's "just over three months" until Peacemaker, indicating that the series' debut will realistically be in early 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Shares Original Doodle of Ultrabunny

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad sees the return of Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, the team's field leader who was also featured in the 2016 Suicide Squad. Throughout the new film, Kinnaman wears a t-shirt with a cartoon bunny on it. Originally, Kinnaman was going to don a Looney Tunes shirt, but Gunn decided against it. Instead, he created his own character. "I just drew Ultrabunny because originally we were gonna use, he was gonna wear a Wile E. Coyote t-shirt that said 'Help' on it. Because that's what he got from the people in Corto Maltese," Gunn told BBC Radio 1. "But it seemed like a bit too much like — because it's a Warner Bros. movie. If it was Mickey Mouse it would be okay, or if it was Wile E. and we were making a Disney movie I would be okay, but making a Warner Bros. movie with Wile E., I felt a little weird. Plus, I'm working on a Wile E. movie, so it's like all these different things coming together and I just wasn't sure about it." Today, Gunn took to social media to share his original Ultrabunny doodle.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn Confirms He’s Developing A New DC Project

The Suicide Squad may have flopped at the box office after failing to recoup the hefty $185 million budget from theaters, but that hasn’t dissuaded Warner Bros. and DC Films from wanting to work with James Gunn again. Quite the opposite, in fact. Of course, it helps that the second...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Extended Universe#Teases
ComicBook

James Gunn Hilariously Drags Peacemaker's Twitter Account

The Suicide Squad was released back in August, and it won't be the last collaboration between DC and James Gunn. The director also helmed the upcoming Peacemaker series, which is set to see the return of John Cena in the titular role. The Suicide Squad's post-credit scene revealed that the new show will be a sequel rather than a prequel to the movie, and Gunn has been having some fun teasing the show on social media. This week, Peacemaker's official Twitter account posted some silly photos, and Gunn dragged them in the best way.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

New Guardians of the Galaxy project will feature "one of the greatest MCU characters of all time," teases James Gunn

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has teased the introduction of an exciting new character in the upcoming Marvel Holiday Special. "In my incredibly subjective & admittedly often odd opinion, we'll be introducing one of the greatest MCU characters of all time," Gunn tweeted when asked whether we could expect the arrival of any new characters in the Holiday Special.
MOVIES
Collider

James Gunn Reveals He's Developing Another DC Project After 'Peacemaker'

James Gunn may have had a rough go of it but now he's creating amazing content for the DCEU and he's not done after Peacemaker. In a tweet response to someone asking about his future with Warner Bros. and their famed heroes, Gunn responded by seeming to confirm that he's working on something other than the John Cena-led Peacemaker series.
MOVIES
