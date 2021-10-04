Every Only Murders In The Building Character (& Cameo) Is A Suspect

By all appearances, "Chasing the Boogeyman" is a true crime memoir by novelist/magazine publisher Richard Chizmar recounting a post-college period in his life when a serial killer preying on young women terrorized his small hometown. An aspiring journalist at the time, Chizmar wrote about and investigated the murderer — ultimately becoming a target himself. Except: this isn't a memoir. It just looks and reads like one with photographs and newspaper stories and interviews — and Chizmar utilizes these meta fictional devices to cast a spectacular and terrifying spell. Though the murders and the hunt for the killer are tense and wonderfully developed, it's Chizmar's affection for his past and boyhood that shine — along with the bittersweet reality that Life Moves On. With elements of "Boy's Life," "Something Wicked This Way Comes" and "The Body" recast through the prism of Chizmar's very real past, "Chasing the Boogeyman" is a masterpiece.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO