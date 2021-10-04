Bigelow driver, North Little Rock pedestrian die in crashes

A North Little Rock woman died Friday night when she was struck by a vehicle as she attempted to cross Pike Avenue, according to a North Little Rock press release. Regina Nolley, 45, was found in the street by officers who responded to a 7:33 p.m. call to the 2600 block of Pike Avenue. A preliminary investigation determined she had been struck by the vehicle, which was not identified in the release, while crossing the street, the report said.