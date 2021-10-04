CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Bigelow driver, North Little Rock pedestrian die in crashes

Arkansas Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA North Little Rock woman died Friday night when she was struck by a vehicle as she attempted to cross Pike Avenue, according to a North Little Rock press release. Regina Nolley, 45, was found in the street by officers who responded to a 7:33 p.m. call to the 2600 block of Pike Avenue. A preliminary investigation determined she had been struck by the vehicle, which was not identified in the release, while crossing the street, the report said.

