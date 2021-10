It’s that time of year when we get a little crazy. The Rangers have a set roster, for the most part, and we are getting glimpses of what the team will look like this season. The playoffs are expected, and the team is likely to be better than last year. Thus, the expectation is reachable and not unrealistic, unlike last year with that hellish division. This year is different, with the divisions back to normal and the Rangers avoiding the Bruins for most of their schedule. That does matter, and it does factor into the three bold predictions for the Rangers this season.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO