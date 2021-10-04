The Manhattan Power 100 2021

It’s never a good idea to bet against Manhattan. In recent months, pundits have questioned whether the borough can rebound from COVID-19, which has shuttered countless businesses and emptied office buildings. But bouncing back is what Manhattan does best. Similar doubts arose following the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the devastation wrought by Superstorm Sandy. Wall Street has contended with one recession after another over the decades, and City Hall grappled with a severe fiscal crisis of its own in the 1970s. Each time, Manhattan and its leaders found a path forward.