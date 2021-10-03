Vaccine Could Be Shot in the Arm Against RSV in Older Adults

Older adults continue to be one of the populations hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Since the start of the pandemic, people 65 and older have been at greatest risk of hospitalization and death due to COVID-19 compared to other age groups, and represent nearly 80% of all COVID-19 deaths as of September 29, 2021, similar to the rate observed in a July 2020 KFF analysis. At the same time, older adults, among the first groups prioritized to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, have the highest vaccination rate among all age groups, with 83.3% of the 65 and older population fully vaccinated as of September 29, 2021. Vaccination rates for adults 65 and older range from 71.3% in West Virginia to 95.3% in Vermont.

