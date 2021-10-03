CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccine Could Be Shot in the Arm Against RSV in Older Adults

By Molly Walker
MedPage Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn adenoviral vector vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in older adults was safe and effective, particularly against severe disease, a researcher said. Janssen's Ad.26 RSV preF-based vaccine showed 80% vaccine efficacy (94.2% CI 52.2%-92.9%) against RSV with at least three lower respiratory tract infection (LRTI) symptoms, and 69.8% efficacy (94.2% CI 43.7%-84.7%) against RSV with at least two LRTI symptoms or one LRTI symptom and one systemic symptom, reported Ann Falsey, MD, of the University of Rochester in New York.

