Vaccine Could Be Shot in the Arm Against RSV in Older Adults
An adenoviral vector vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in older adults was safe and effective, particularly against severe disease, a researcher said. Janssen's Ad.26 RSV preF-based vaccine showed 80% vaccine efficacy (94.2% CI 52.2%-92.9%) against RSV with at least three lower respiratory tract infection (LRTI) symptoms, and 69.8% efficacy (94.2% CI 43.7%-84.7%) against RSV with at least two LRTI symptoms or one LRTI symptom and one systemic symptom, reported Ann Falsey, MD, of the University of Rochester in New York.www.medpagetoday.com
