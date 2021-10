DRY PATTERN DEVELOPING: An upper ridge will cover Alabama and the Deep South for the next 5-7 days, meaning a dry, quiet weather pattern for Alabama. Look for sunny warm days, and fair pleasant nights over the weekend with highs in the mid 80s. Lows will be well down in the 60s, and cooler spots will wind up in the mid to upper 50s early tomorrow and Sunday morning.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO