Standalone Market Size, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2026

The growth of the market is driven by the growing awareness for health and nutrition concerns along with changing preference for healthy appetite. The Modified Starch Market is forecasted to grow from USD 11.25 Billion in 2020 to USD 16.10 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven due to its use in numerous applications including food & beverage, paper, pharmaceuticals, textiles and other applications such as coatings, adhesives and biodegradable polymers. Growing health and nutrition concerns along with changing preference for healthy appetite are also likely to be a major driving factor for the market.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO