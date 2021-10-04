Reciprocating Compressor Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2026
The global Reciprocating Compressor Market is expected to reach USD 21.80 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A Refrigeration Compressor withdraws refrigerant from the evaporator at relatively low pressure, compresses it and then releases it to the condenser where it is cooled. The refrigerant is then moved to the expansion valve and the evaporator before being compressed again. Reciprocating Compressors are used for air conditioning, refrigeration, and heat pumping applications.clarkcountyblog.com
