Innovation Market Trend, Growth, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Nutraceutical Products Market was USD 253.0 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2026. A variety of terms have appeared worldwide, such as nutraceuticals, medifoods, vitafoods, functional foods, and the more traditional dietary supplements and fortified foods. However, the term functional foods have become the predominant one even though several organizations have attempted to differentiate this emerging food category. Nutraceutical products are considered as the food or a part of food that delivers nutritional value to the diet. It is also called as a functional food that contains standardized nutrient and pharmaceutical-grade. These supplements act as source for a dietary supplement to the body through diet & works to prevent diseases. With cumulative educational level, people are becoming ready to accept diverse types of food & beverages that have added nutritional supplements. Hence with this change, nutraceutical products are gaining a traction across the world.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO