New Releases by Jane Ira Bloom & Allison Miller, Lorraine Feather, Adrianne Duncan, Susan Krebs and More
The Fall bounty of new releases continues with music from the Abbie Finn Trio, Lorraine Feather, Lili Añel, Adrianne Duncan, Susan Krebs, Cathy Segal-Garcia, Mark Zaleski and a collaboration of Jane Ira Bloom & Allison Miller, plus birthday shoutouts to Rebecca Kilgore, Catherine Russell, Tia Imani Hanna, Lara Driscoll, Norma Winstone and more. Thanks for listening and please support the artists you hear by purchasing their music during this time of pandemic so they can continue to distract, comfort and inspire.www.allaboutjazz.com
