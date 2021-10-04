New Releases by Jane Ira Bloom & Allison Miller, Lorraine Feather, Adrianne Duncan, Susan Krebs and More

A man of many hats, tenor saxophonist, composer, arranger and educator Arthur White needed a sombrero gigante to both shade the bright southern California sunshine and to embrace the enormity of his latest big band project. Students, faculty and graduates from Cal Poly accounted for the largest portion of this thirty piece band, with faculty members from Cuesta College also on board. This bevy of youthful vitality was integrated with the experienced and multi-talented chops of Randy Brecker and Ada Rovatti, although anyone of any age would be hard pressed to surpass the energetic Rovatti when it comes to vitality. In addition to their own separate works, the famed husband and wife horn duo have recorded and played live together on many projects for nearly a quarter of a century now. Here they provide not only their musicianship, but also are responsible for six of the ten compositions.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO