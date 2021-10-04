CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

New Releases by Jane Ira Bloom & Allison Miller, Lorraine Feather, Adrianne Duncan, Susan Krebs and More

By MARY FOSTER CONKLIN
allaboutjazz.com
 5 days ago

The Fall bounty of new releases continues with music from the Abbie Finn Trio, Lorraine Feather, Lili Añel, Adrianne Duncan, Susan Krebs, Cathy Segal-Garcia, Mark Zaleski and a collaboration of Jane Ira Bloom & Allison Miller, plus birthday shoutouts to Rebecca Kilgore, Catherine Russell, Tia Imani Hanna, Lara Driscoll, Norma Winstone and more. Thanks for listening and please support the artists you hear by purchasing their music during this time of pandemic so they can continue to distract, comfort and inspire.

www.allaboutjazz.com

Comments / 0

Related
allaboutjazz.com

Guitar Talk: Conversations with Visionary Players

As founder of the Alternative Guitar Summit, guitarist/composer Joel Harrison has gotten to know a lot of adventurous contemporary guitarists: this book collects far-ranging conversations with twenty-seven of them. In fact, several of these conversations actually took place onstage during the Summit when the guitarists were either performers or honorees (every year a living guitarist/composer is honored). In each interview Harrison makes sure to cover some common topics like how they became guitarists, musical influences, career highlights, and career twists and turns. But each of the guitarists has their own unique story to tell as well, so the narrative is far from predictable.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

The Legendary Nate Smith: What's the story?

Drummer, composer and bandleader Nate Smith is known and celebrated in many circles. In recent years his drumming has become as influential as it has been ubiquitous. Transcription books of his playing have been written, and any drummer trying to play funk or pocket oriented music today will have to confront Nate's playing one way or another. He has a very specific and personal way of drumming, both deeply reliable and rooted, and also very fluid and flexible.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Arbenz, Hart, Känzig: Conversation #2: Oracle / Conversation #3: Neologism

While much of the world was in lockdown and many musicians didn't have a chance to play live, Swiss drummer Florian Arbenz found a way to keep his creative juices flowing. He envisioned a series of twelve albums, each featuring musical conversations between a different group of musicians. Conversation #1: Condensed (Hammer 2021) featured guitar, trumpet, and drums. Conversation # 2: Oracle and Conversation # 3: Neologism presents different musical lineups together in a two-album package.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorraine Feather
Person
Kate Mcgarry
Person
Rebecca Kilgore
Person
Norma Winstone
Person
Dave Brubeck
Person
Sasha Dobson
Person
Fred Hersch
Person
Jane Ira Bloom
Person
Allison Miller
KATU.com

"A Million Little Things" Star Allison Miller

Friendship isn’t one big thing, it's "A Million Little Things"! The hit ABC show returns for a fourth season this fall. We talked with one of the stars, Allison Miller, about what to expect for the show's upcoming episodes. Between the forces of a global pandemic and the seismic push...
TV SERIES
allaboutjazz.com

Graham Dechter: Major Influence

If you're a jazz guitarist who plans to record a quartet CD, you obviously want the most able and supportive rhythm section you can possibly find to lend its weight. For Los Angeles-based Graham Dechter, assembling such a peerless trio to enhance Major Influence, his third album as leader and first in nearly a decade, posed no problem whatsoever: Dechter's bandmates in the world-class Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra would do quite nicely. Yes, there may be rhythm sections whose talents are the equal of bassist John Clayton, drummer Jeff Hamilton and pianist Tamir Hendelman but you'd be hard-pressed to find one. And yes, Dechter is the leader, but to say he couldn't have done this without them would hardly be overstating the case. Everyone on the date is a consummate professional, and it shows.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Joe Alterman: Swinging Success

There's just such depth to the music where I feel happiness in the sadness and vice versa. It was 2012 when pianist Joe Alterman was preparing to play at the famed Blue Note jazz club in lower Manhattan, not far from where he went to college, earning bachelor's and master's degrees in music. Alterman was checking the sound. The club was basically empty. An older man came in, wheelchair-bound, heading toward the stage.
MUSIC
knkx.org

New releases from Jared Hall and more on Jazz Northwest

Selections from a new release by trumpeter Jared Hall will debut today on Jazz Northwest. Jared Hall is a relatively recent arrival on the Northwest jazz scene, and this album will go far to establish his credentials here. Also on this week's show is Paquito D'Rivera who blends jazz and classical music with humor, he'll be at Jazz Alley next week. Jovino Santos Neto plays solo piano in an original piece from his new album and we'll highlight a reviving jazz scene as more live jazz is becoming available.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Perspective#Transparent Sky#Ruby Slippers Productions
theyoungfolks.com

Album Review: Echo Bloom Releases ‘Wake’

Alt-Americana outfit Echo Bloom recently released their full-length album, Wake, painting a picture of apocalypse and the disenchantment of the American Dream, probing the feeling of being a stranger in a strange land. Echo Bloom’s songwriter, Kyle Evans, explains, “There’s a degree of removal and disassociation. I think to a...
MUSIC
this song is sick

A New Mac Miller Verse from Circa 2011 Was Officially Released Today

Mac Miller fans might be pretty surprised today when they hear a new guest verse from him that dates back to circa 2011. GRAMMY award-winning producer Cookin’ Soul has dropped a new album today, titled Good Job, and it features a slew of amazing rappers. Among the many gifted artists such as Freddie Gibbs, Curren$y, and Evidence, the album contains a feature from Mac Miller on the track “Come On Baby.”
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

S.O.S. by Randy Napoleon

Album Title: Rust Belt Roots: Randy Napoleon Plays Wes Montgomery, Grant Green & Kenny Burrell. Guitarist Randy Napoleon cut his teeth in the clubs of Detroit and throughout the midwest in the mid-nineties, only realizing after his move to New York how much his musical identity and values were forged by that scene. The jazz masters that still populate the region swing with uncompromising commitment, deeply steeped in the Blues and the language of Bebop. His years touring and recording with Freddie Cole, Benny Green, Michael Bublé and the Clayton Hamilton Orchestra only solidified his own position in that rich legacy, and with ‘Rust Belt Roots,’ anchors that position through this celebration of the musical voices who led his way. With two quartets of mentors and now long-time colleagues - Rodney Whitaker, Rick Roe, Sean Dobbins, Paul Keller, Xavier Davis and Quincy Davis - Napoleon brings together the spirit and tunes of a region, offering another chapter to a story that's still being written.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Deadline

‘Our Kind Of People’: Melissa De Sousa & McKinley Freeman Join Fox Drama As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Melissa De Sousa (The Best Man franchise) and McKinley Freeman (Titans, Queen Sugar) are set for recurring roles opposite Morris Chestnut and Yaya DaCosta in Fox drama series Our Kind of People, from writer/executive producer Karin Gist and executive producer Lee Daniels. The role reunites De Sousa with Chestnut, with whom she stars in The Best Man franchise. Joe Morton also stars in the series. Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class, the series written by Gist takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold...
TV SERIES
allaboutjazz.com

Arthur White and Merge: Unify

A man of many hats, tenor saxophonist, composer, arranger and educator Arthur White needed a sombrero gigante to both shade the bright southern California sunshine and to embrace the enormity of his latest big band project. Students, faculty and graduates from Cal Poly accounted for the largest portion of this thirty piece band, with faculty members from Cuesta College also on board. This bevy of youthful vitality was integrated with the experienced and multi-talented chops of Randy Brecker and Ada Rovatti, although anyone of any age would be hard pressed to surpass the energetic Rovatti when it comes to vitality. In addition to their own separate works, the famed husband and wife horn duo have recorded and played live together on many projects for nearly a quarter of a century now. Here they provide not only their musicianship, but also are responsible for six of the ten compositions.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

John Coltrane: Chasin' The Trane Revisited

A high-tide moment in jazz history, John Coltrane's November 1-5 1961 engagement at New York's Village Vanguard was exhaustively documented on a series of Impulse albums during the 1960s and 1990s. Those discs have now, in autumn 2021, been supplemented by the Swiss-based ezz-thetics label's magnificent Chasin' The Trane Revisited.
MUSIC
WacoTrib.com

Sondheim, monsters and more: Waco's theatrical offerings bloom for fall weekend

It’s more like a spring thaw this weekend on Waco stages than approaching fall with three productions offering varying mixtures of imagination, relationships, plot twists and music. After a year where most stages were quiet or distanced due to COVID-19 protocols, Waco theaters are expanding their connections with live audiences with more tickets available for sale and masking optional.
WACO, TX
allaboutjazz.com

Nick Fraser Quintet, Paula Shocron & Jörg Schippa

Toronto's noted drummer, Nick Fraser, kindly shared a preview track from If There Were No Opposites back in June as part of the 1200th show, and now the full album is ready to go, released by the much-respected Hat Hut label. Nick's got his usual crew of Tony Malaby, Rob Clutton and Andrew Downing, and the music they make is original and worthwhile. Other new releases opened for the first time include Chicago cellist Ishmael Ali, German guitarist Joerg Schippa and his UnbedingT group, English bassist Matt Ridley, Family Plan, and the intense piano of Buenos Aires' Paula Shocron with William Parker and Pablo Díaz.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Frank Macchia: Bluezapalooza

Frank Macchia has recorded some serious sounds in his day. Landscapes (Cacophony, 2008), for instance, with The Prague Orchestra, was a sweeping masterpiece of an album which should have won him some sort of Aaron Copland Award (It was nominated for a Grammy). But the reedist-composer-arranger also has a fun side, with albums like 2012's Swamp Thang (Cacophony), which offered up a set of grungy bayou boogies, blues, funk and New Orleans second line, all in an instrumental setting.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Satoko Fujii: Piano Music

The solo piano works of Satoko Fujii often summon an ethereal ensemble of sounds. Prepared, or in its natural state, her piano speaks as a proxy for the always searching composer/improviser. Fujii's recordings are an ongoing stream of themes based on the here and now for an artist who does not fit neatly into any category. The loss of close band members, her kanreki (sixtieth birthday celebration), the pandemic, and her personal emergence, are all refrains that inform her creative process. A half-dozen solo albums in, Piano Music is one of her more ambitious projects.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Toldam / Riedel / Berg / Wiklund / Christensen: Tak for dit brev

Danish pianist Simon Toldam has made his mark as an abundantly creative improviser, most recently manifest on his work with Ways—a duo comprised of saxophonist Brodie West and drummer Evan Cartwright. Their Fortunes (Lorna Records, 2020) was an album defined by unusual gestures and subtle refractions, keeping the listener guessing throughout. Toldam's latest release, Tak for dit brev (the title translates as "Thank You For Your Letter") isn't as overtly adventurous, but it still possesses plenty of quiet charm, and is perhaps even more endearing for its soft-hued, tranquil beauty.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy