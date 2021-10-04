CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arthur White and Merge: Unify

By JIM WORSLEY
allaboutjazz.com
 5 days ago

A man of many hats, tenor saxophonist, composer, arranger and educator Arthur White needed a sombrero gigante to both shade the bright southern California sunshine and to embrace the enormity of his latest big band project. Students, faculty and graduates from Cal Poly accounted for the largest portion of this thirty piece band, with faculty members from Cuesta College also on board. This bevy of youthful vitality was integrated with the experienced and multi-talented chops of Randy Brecker and Ada Rovatti, although anyone of any age would be hard pressed to surpass the energetic Rovatti when it comes to vitality. In addition to their own separate works, the famed husband and wife horn duo have recorded and played live together on many projects for nearly a quarter of a century now. Here they provide not only their musicianship, but also are responsible for six of the ten compositions.

www.allaboutjazz.com

allaboutjazz.com

Bill Kirchner and George Wein

Representing a bridge between the old world and new world of jazz, we begin the 719th Episode of Neon Jazz with veteran musician, educator and broadcaster Bill Kirchner joined by his Nonet off his 2014 CD Lifeline. We also visit some veteran players with some fresh new sounds like John DePaola, Benoit Delbecq and Gabriel Evan. We are happy to introduce you to the young Kentucky Hammond B-3 cat Kendall Carter. We also say good-bye to a few musicians we lost recently. First, Kansas City drummer Kevin Frazee and the legendary George Wein. Enjoy the show, my friends.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Guitar Talk: Conversations with Visionary Players

As founder of the Alternative Guitar Summit, guitarist/composer Joel Harrison has gotten to know a lot of adventurous contemporary guitarists: this book collects far-ranging conversations with twenty-seven of them. In fact, several of these conversations actually took place onstage during the Summit when the guitarists were either performers or honorees (every year a living guitarist/composer is honored). In each interview Harrison makes sure to cover some common topics like how they became guitarists, musical influences, career highlights, and career twists and turns. But each of the guitarists has their own unique story to tell as well, so the narrative is far from predictable.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Arbenz, Hart, Känzig: Conversation #2: Oracle / Conversation #3: Neologism

While much of the world was in lockdown and many musicians didn't have a chance to play live, Swiss drummer Florian Arbenz found a way to keep his creative juices flowing. He envisioned a series of twelve albums, each featuring musical conversations between a different group of musicians. Conversation #1: Condensed (Hammer 2021) featured guitar, trumpet, and drums. Conversation # 2: Oracle and Conversation # 3: Neologism presents different musical lineups together in a two-album package.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Scott Reeves: The Alchemist

Trombonist, composer and band leader Scott Reeves once performed a live concert at the City College of New York with his then quintet, which has now been documented as his newest offering entitled The Alchemist. However, new is not the operative word here, as this musical event took place on May 5th, 2005. While concentrating on compositions and recordings for his jazz orchestra over the last ten years, the pandemic provided Reeves with the opportunity to review the music he had previously recorded and subsequently archived. This rediscovered session is now front and center and available for new audiences to enjoy.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Lukasz Pawlik: Long Distance Connections

This is fusion of the highest order, the type of project that is easy to get excited about. The complexities of Polish composer, pianist, cellist and arranger Łukasz Pawlik's compositions soar to new heights on his second album as a leader. Enlisting gold-star talent from both home and abroad, this amounts to about a fifty-fifty configuration of prominent musicians from the United States and Poland. Fusion legends trumpeter Randy Brecker and electric guitarist Mike Stern unite with Polish heavyweights tenor saxophonist Szymom Kamykowski and alto and soprano saxophonist Dawid Glowczewski, along with Pawlik, to create vivid exchanges through unforeseen passages. Pawlik strived for freshness in sound and communication in his rhythm sections as well. The first two songs were astutely captained by electric bassist Tom Kennedy and drummer Dave Weckl. Kennedy's low end mastery and Weckl's distinctly reactionary and inventive narrative are as erudite as the famed duo's thick pocket. After that, an array of combinations, featuring Polish electric bassist Michal Kapczuk, Polish drummer Cezary Konrad , and American drummer Gary Novak as well as Kennedy and Weckl, bring their own unique skill sets and energy to the mix. The entire ensemble was able to communicate and express themselves clearly and freely, as they are all quite fluent in the same language—jazz.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Graham Dechter: Major Influence

If you're a jazz guitarist who plans to record a quartet CD, you obviously want the most able and supportive rhythm section you can possibly find to lend its weight. For Los Angeles-based Graham Dechter, assembling such a peerless trio to enhance Major Influence, his third album as leader and first in nearly a decade, posed no problem whatsoever: Dechter's bandmates in the world-class Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra would do quite nicely. Yes, there may be rhythm sections whose talents are the equal of bassist John Clayton, drummer Jeff Hamilton and pianist Tamir Hendelman but you'd be hard-pressed to find one. And yes, Dechter is the leader, but to say he couldn't have done this without them would hardly be overstating the case. Everyone on the date is a consummate professional, and it shows.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Frank Macchia: Bluezapalooza

Frank Macchia has recorded some serious sounds in his day. Landscapes (Cacophony, 2008), for instance, with The Prague Orchestra, was a sweeping masterpiece of an album which should have won him some sort of Aaron Copland Award (It was nominated for a Grammy). But the reedist-composer-arranger also has a fun side, with albums like 2012's Swamp Thang (Cacophony), which offered up a set of grungy bayou boogies, blues, funk and New Orleans second line, all in an instrumental setting.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Toldam / Riedel / Berg / Wiklund / Christensen: Tak for dit brev

Danish pianist Simon Toldam has made his mark as an abundantly creative improviser, most recently manifest on his work with Ways—a duo comprised of saxophonist Brodie West and drummer Evan Cartwright. Their Fortunes (Lorna Records, 2020) was an album defined by unusual gestures and subtle refractions, keeping the listener guessing throughout. Toldam's latest release, Tak for dit brev (the title translates as "Thank You For Your Letter") isn't as overtly adventurous, but it still possesses plenty of quiet charm, and is perhaps even more endearing for its soft-hued, tranquil beauty.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Alon Farber Hagiga: Reflecting on Freedom

Israeli saxophonist Alon Farber's Hagiga (in Yiddish, "celebration") is exactly that—a warm tribute to contemporary jazz from the Middle East to South America and beyond, ably performed on the group's fourth album, Reflecting on Freedom, by half a dozen well-schooled Israeli musicians and—on several of the album's nine tracks—special guest percussionist Rony Iwyrn and vocalist Sarai Zak-Levi. Hagiga has been in the forefront of Israel's burgeoning jazz scene for more than two decades, thanks for the most part to bright and colorful compositions by Farber and other members of the sextet, Farber's splendid charts and dynamic blowing by all hands.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

S.O.S. by Randy Napoleon

Album Title: Rust Belt Roots: Randy Napoleon Plays Wes Montgomery, Grant Green & Kenny Burrell. Guitarist Randy Napoleon cut his teeth in the clubs of Detroit and throughout the midwest in the mid-nineties, only realizing after his move to New York how much his musical identity and values were forged by that scene. The jazz masters that still populate the region swing with uncompromising commitment, deeply steeped in the Blues and the language of Bebop. His years touring and recording with Freddie Cole, Benny Green, Michael Bublé and the Clayton Hamilton Orchestra only solidified his own position in that rich legacy, and with ‘Rust Belt Roots,’ anchors that position through this celebration of the musical voices who led his way. With two quartets of mentors and now long-time colleagues - Rodney Whitaker, Rick Roe, Sean Dobbins, Paul Keller, Xavier Davis and Quincy Davis - Napoleon brings together the spirit and tunes of a region, offering another chapter to a story that's still being written.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

The Legendary Nate Smith: What's the story?

Drummer, composer and bandleader Nate Smith is known and celebrated in many circles. In recent years his drumming has become as influential as it has been ubiquitous. Transcription books of his playing have been written, and any drummer trying to play funk or pocket oriented music today will have to confront Nate's playing one way or another. He has a very specific and personal way of drumming, both deeply reliable and rooted, and also very fluid and flexible.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Nick Fraser Quintet, Paula Shocron & Jörg Schippa

Toronto's noted drummer, Nick Fraser, kindly shared a preview track from If There Were No Opposites back in June as part of the 1200th show, and now the full album is ready to go, released by the much-respected Hat Hut label. Nick's got his usual crew of Tony Malaby, Rob Clutton and Andrew Downing, and the music they make is original and worthwhile. Other new releases opened for the first time include Chicago cellist Ishmael Ali, German guitarist Joerg Schippa and his UnbedingT group, English bassist Matt Ridley, Family Plan, and the intense piano of Buenos Aires' Paula Shocron with William Parker and Pablo Díaz.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

New Releases by Jane Ira Bloom & Allison Miller, Lorraine Feather, Adrianne Duncan, Susan Krebs and More

The Fall bounty of new releases continues with music from the Abbie Finn Trio, Lorraine Feather, Lili Añel, Adrianne Duncan, Susan Krebs, Cathy Segal-Garcia, Mark Zaleski and a collaboration of Jane Ira Bloom & Allison Miller, plus birthday shoutouts to Rebecca Kilgore, Catherine Russell, Tia Imani Hanna, Lara Driscoll, Norma Winstone and more. Thanks for listening and please support the artists you hear by purchasing their music during this time of pandemic so they can continue to distract, comfort and inspire.
MUSIC
okmag.com

Dance and Broadway Merge

Celebrity Attractions presents Come From Away, running Oct. 12-17 at the Tulsa PAC. This show depicts the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them in the wake of Sept. 11, 2001. In conjunction with the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission,...
THEATER & DANCE
allaboutjazz.com

Run Logan Run: For A Brief Moment We Could Smell The Flowers

Tenor saxophone and drums albums have been at the heart of London's alternative jazz scene since its first stirrings around 2015. That year, saxophonist Binker Golding and drummer Moses Boyd, then members of singer Zara McFarlane's backing band, started tossing riffs and beats back and forth to each other during pre-gig soundchecks.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro-Latin Jazz Ensemble: Dreaming In Lions

Music for dance comes in a variety of forms. At one end of the spectrum are abstract soundscapes composed without reference to the choreography with which they share the stage; an example being John Cage's work with the choreographer Merce Cunningham. At the other end of the spectrum is music written in close collaboration with the choreographer; an example being Igor Stravinsky's work for Sergei Diaghilev's Ballets Russes, which reached its peak in 1910 with The Firebird, jointly realized by Stravinsky and the choreographer Michel Fokine (a comparable collaborative triumph is Leonard Bernstein and choreographer Jerome Robbins' 1957 Broadway musical West Side Story).
PERFORMING ARTS

