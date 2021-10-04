CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Legendary Nate Smith: What's the story?

By LEO SIDRAN
allaboutjazz.com
 5 days ago

Drummer, composer and bandleader Nate Smith is known and celebrated in many circles. In recent years his drumming has become as influential as it has been ubiquitous. Transcription books of his playing have been written, and any drummer trying to play funk or pocket oriented music today will have to confront Nate's playing one way or another. He has a very specific and personal way of drumming, both deeply reliable and rooted, and also very fluid and flexible.

Bill Kirchner and George Wein

Representing a bridge between the old world and new world of jazz, we begin the 719th Episode of Neon Jazz with veteran musician, educator and broadcaster Bill Kirchner joined by his Nonet off his 2014 CD Lifeline. We also visit some veteran players with some fresh new sounds like John DePaola, Benoit Delbecq and Gabriel Evan. We are happy to introduce you to the young Kentucky Hammond B-3 cat Kendall Carter. We also say good-bye to a few musicians we lost recently. First, Kansas City drummer Kevin Frazee and the legendary George Wein. Enjoy the show, my friends.
MUSIC
Guitar Talk: Conversations with Visionary Players

As founder of the Alternative Guitar Summit, guitarist/composer Joel Harrison has gotten to know a lot of adventurous contemporary guitarists: this book collects far-ranging conversations with twenty-seven of them. In fact, several of these conversations actually took place onstage during the Summit when the guitarists were either performers or honorees (every year a living guitarist/composer is honored). In each interview Harrison makes sure to cover some common topics like how they became guitarists, musical influences, career highlights, and career twists and turns. But each of the guitarists has their own unique story to tell as well, so the narrative is far from predictable.
MUSIC
Joe Alterman: Swinging Success

There's just such depth to the music where I feel happiness in the sadness and vice versa. It was 2012 when pianist Joe Alterman was preparing to play at the famed Blue Note jazz club in lower Manhattan, not far from where he went to college, earning bachelor's and master's degrees in music. Alterman was checking the sound. The club was basically empty. An older man came in, wheelchair-bound, heading toward the stage.
MUSIC
S.O.S. by Randy Napoleon

Album Title: Rust Belt Roots: Randy Napoleon Plays Wes Montgomery, Grant Green & Kenny Burrell. Guitarist Randy Napoleon cut his teeth in the clubs of Detroit and throughout the midwest in the mid-nineties, only realizing after his move to New York how much his musical identity and values were forged by that scene. The jazz masters that still populate the region swing with uncompromising commitment, deeply steeped in the Blues and the language of Bebop. His years touring and recording with Freddie Cole, Benny Green, Michael Bublé and the Clayton Hamilton Orchestra only solidified his own position in that rich legacy, and with ‘Rust Belt Roots,’ anchors that position through this celebration of the musical voices who led his way. With two quartets of mentors and now long-time colleagues - Rodney Whitaker, Rick Roe, Sean Dobbins, Paul Keller, Xavier Davis and Quincy Davis - Napoleon brings together the spirit and tunes of a region, offering another chapter to a story that's still being written.
MUSIC
Graham Dechter: Major Influence

If you're a jazz guitarist who plans to record a quartet CD, you obviously want the most able and supportive rhythm section you can possibly find to lend its weight. For Los Angeles-based Graham Dechter, assembling such a peerless trio to enhance Major Influence, his third album as leader and first in nearly a decade, posed no problem whatsoever: Dechter's bandmates in the world-class Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra would do quite nicely. Yes, there may be rhythm sections whose talents are the equal of bassist John Clayton, drummer Jeff Hamilton and pianist Tamir Hendelman but you'd be hard-pressed to find one. And yes, Dechter is the leader, but to say he couldn't have done this without them would hardly be overstating the case. Everyone on the date is a consummate professional, and it shows.
MUSIC
Denise Donatelli: Whistling in the Dark... The Music of Burt Bacharach

Multi Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist Denise Donatelli joins forces with Grammy Award-Winning record producer Larry Klein to offer her first concept album devoted to single composer on the soft-textured Whistling in The Dark... the music of Burt Bacharach. The music from one of the greatest song writers in American musical history, was something both Donatelli and bassist/producer Klein had in common. Klein had stated that Bacharach's music "has been a part of [his] musical DNA...," while the vocalist affirmed that she "had grown up listening to and loving Bacharach's songs..." So, when the idea of recording his music was discussed, the project became a reality.
MUSIC
Sarah Wilson: Kaleidoscope

Trumpeter Sarah Wilson has had several unique experiences throughout the development of her musical career, such as writing music for dance productions and puppet shows. That is reflected in the wide range displayed on this aptly-titled CD which draws as much from folk music, classical music, African pop and indie rock as it does from jazz.
MUSIC
Frank Macchia: Bluezapalooza

Frank Macchia has recorded some serious sounds in his day. Landscapes (Cacophony, 2008), for instance, with The Prague Orchestra, was a sweeping masterpiece of an album which should have won him some sort of Aaron Copland Award (It was nominated for a Grammy). But the reedist-composer-arranger also has a fun side, with albums like 2012's Swamp Thang (Cacophony), which offered up a set of grungy bayou boogies, blues, funk and New Orleans second line, all in an instrumental setting.
MUSIC
Scott Reeves: The Alchemist

Trombonist, composer and band leader Scott Reeves once performed a live concert at the City College of New York with his then quintet, which has now been documented as his newest offering entitled The Alchemist. However, new is not the operative word here, as this musical event took place on May 5th, 2005. While concentrating on compositions and recordings for his jazz orchestra over the last ten years, the pandemic provided Reeves with the opportunity to review the music he had previously recorded and subsequently archived. This rediscovered session is now front and center and available for new audiences to enjoy.
MUSIC
Nick Fraser Quintet, Paula Shocron & Jörg Schippa

Toronto's noted drummer, Nick Fraser, kindly shared a preview track from If There Were No Opposites back in June as part of the 1200th show, and now the full album is ready to go, released by the much-respected Hat Hut label. Nick's got his usual crew of Tony Malaby, Rob Clutton and Andrew Downing, and the music they make is original and worthwhile. Other new releases opened for the first time include Chicago cellist Ishmael Ali, German guitarist Joerg Schippa and his UnbedingT group, English bassist Matt Ridley, Family Plan, and the intense piano of Buenos Aires' Paula Shocron with William Parker and Pablo Díaz.
MUSIC
The Blade

Brubeck tribute album is good, but not great

Mark Zaleski Band. Origin Records. Perhaps we need to start off by saying what isn’t on this Dave Brubeck tribute album. Though composed by saxophonist Paul Desmond, it was recorded by Desmond, Brubeck, and other members of the Dave Brubeck Quartet on July 1, 1959, for what became the group’s legendary album, Time Out.
MUSIC
Run Logan Run: For A Brief Moment We Could Smell The Flowers

Tenor saxophone and drums albums have been at the heart of London's alternative jazz scene since its first stirrings around 2015. That year, saxophonist Binker Golding and drummer Moses Boyd, then members of singer Zara McFarlane's backing band, started tossing riffs and beats back and forth to each other during pre-gig soundchecks.
MUSIC
Alon Farber Hagiga: Reflecting on Freedom

Israeli saxophonist Alon Farber's Hagiga (in Yiddish, "celebration") is exactly that—a warm tribute to contemporary jazz from the Middle East to South America and beyond, ably performed on the group's fourth album, Reflecting on Freedom, by half a dozen well-schooled Israeli musicians and—on several of the album's nine tracks—special guest percussionist Rony Iwyrn and vocalist Sarai Zak-Levi. Hagiga has been in the forefront of Israel's burgeoning jazz scene for more than two decades, thanks for the most part to bright and colorful compositions by Farber and other members of the sextet, Farber's splendid charts and dynamic blowing by all hands.
MUSIC
Chicago Tribune

Dave Grohl wrote a memoir, ‘The Storyteller’ — he says his life in rock ‘n’ roll started at the Cubby Bear

There’s a moment early in “The Storyteller,” Dave Grohl’s new memoir of a life in music, when a very young-looking teenage Grohl — mullet, overbite, punch-me smile, obvious suburban pedigree — decides to sell his soul to the devil or overlords of rock n’ roll or someone. Basically, anyone who would get him out of Virginia and behind drums for the rest of his life. He stages, in his family’s ...
CHICAGO, IL
In The Wee Small Hours by Omar Kamal

Album Title: In The Wee Small Hours (Omar Kamal) Omar Kamal goes back to the origins from which his passion for singing started. The world of jazz, swing, and blues inspired him at the age of 15 to evolve from a young pianist engrossed in the classical world of music to a singer/composer embarking on an exciting journey to showcase his music with his voice as the lead instrument. In The Wee Small Hours, a jazz standard released in the 1950s by Frank Sinatra, has been recreated by Omar Kamal and his band as part of a new jazz album singing timeless classics and original compositions in that style. Produced in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Festival, the album titled ‘Late Nights with Omar Kamal’ will precede a world tour starting in New York at the famous Jazz At Lincoln Centre on October 18th.
MUSIC

