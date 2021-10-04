Satoko Fujii: Piano Music
The solo piano works of Satoko Fujii often summon an ethereal ensemble of sounds. Prepared, or in its natural state, her piano speaks as a proxy for the always searching composer/improviser. Fujii's recordings are an ongoing stream of themes based on the here and now for an artist who does not fit neatly into any category. The loss of close band members, her kanreki (sixtieth birthday celebration), the pandemic, and her personal emergence, are all refrains that inform her creative process. A half-dozen solo albums in, Piano Music is one of her more ambitious projects.www.allaboutjazz.com
