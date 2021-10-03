CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Ozark: Season 4 | Official First Look | Netflix

thecheyennepost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Byrdes are back and the stakes have never been higher. Watch Ozark only on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/Ozark. Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 209 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

www.thecheyennepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Cancels Expensive New Show After Just One Season

It’s been a while since Netflix canceled a high-profile original show, but the streaming service is back to wielding the axe above the head of content that doesn’t perform up to standard. The latest episodic project to bite the dust is Hit & Run, which only premiered on August 6th but has already been consigned to the scrapheap, as per Deadline.
TV SERIES
Glamour

Squid Game Season 2 Details: Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Whether or not you've gotten a chance to watch it yet, you have definitely heard of Netflix's Squid Game by now. The hit Korean drama series—about a group of cash-strapped players who agree to participate in games with extremely high stakes—has taken off faster than…well, almost anything the streaming service has dropped before.
TV SERIES
CNET

Netflix's Ozark shares blood-soaked first-look clip for season 4

Ozark's fourth and final season began production last November, but until now, we've gotten little word on what to expect when season 4 of the crime drama lands on Netflix. That changed Saturday during the streaming giant's three-hour online Tudum fan event, which gave us a quick first look at the fourth season of the show, as well as more info on shows including Stranger Things and Money Heist.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Ozark: Season Four; Netflix Teases the Final Season of Crime Drama (Watch)

Ozark is returning for its fourth and final season, and Netflix has released a trailer. The crime drama which stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner, Lisa Emery, Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, and Jessica Francis Dukes. The Netflix series follows a Chicago financial advisor (Bateman) who...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ozark#Documentary#Byrdes
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

On the last day of September, Netflix gave its viewers 12 new shows and movies to check out before all of the streaming platforms begin to roll out their spooky season lineup. From new anime to continuations of favorite shows, Netflix gave us a sneak peak of what’s to come in October.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix's 'Ozark' Season 4 First Look Trailer Revealed With Premiere Details

Netflix's TUDUM: Global Fan Event has delivered some juicy sneak peeks for viewers on Saturday, and Jason Bateman offered fans of the acclaimed drama Ozark the first look at the fourth and final season. The chaos surrounding the Byrde family seemed to be as potent as ever in this first look teaser trailer. They also shared that the next season will premiere in two parts 2022.
TV SERIES
InsideHook

The Problem With Netflix’s “Squid Game”

Warning: this article contains major spoilers for Squid Game. By now, you’ve probably already seen Netflix’s Squid Game — or at least been told you need to by one of the millions of people worldwide who have already binged the South Korean survival drama. The show is currently the streaming service’s No. 1 show in 90 different countries, and it’s on pace to eclipse Bridgerton as its most popular series of all time. It’s so popular in its home country that South Korean internet service provider SK Broadband has even sued Netflix over the surge in network traffic caused by fans streaming the series.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

‘Ozark’: First Look at Final Season Shows the Byrdes Cleaning Up Another Bloody Mess

The Byrdes have blood on their hands again in the first glimpse of the fourth and final season of “Ozark” offered Saturday by Netflix as part of its Tudum global promotional event. The 90-second clip released by Netflix shows the couple at the heart of the series — Wendy and Marty Byrde, played by Laura Linney and Jason Bateman —  washing themselves up in a bathroom sink. Both have blood and some kind of grit on their hands, hair and upper body. They appear to be back in Mexico working with the drug cartel family that has been integral to the...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Netflix’s First Look At Extraction 2

The Netflix film Extraction is an action-packed force to be reckoned with. A powerhouse of a movie in both cast and storyline; it’s a tale of a black ops soldier whose mission is to rescue a drug lord’s son in Bangladesh. Of course, things are never as simple as they...
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Bridgerton: Season Two Teased by Netflix with First Look Photos, Footage, Cast Panel (Watch)

Bridgerton fans have been given a treat. Netflix has released teaser footage, first-look photos, and a cast roundtable previewing the historical-fiction drama’s upcoming second season. Phoebe Dynevor, Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Bessie...
TV SERIES
whats-on-netflix.com

Ozark Season 4: Netflix Release Date & Everything We Know So Far

Ozark season 4 is set to wrap up production in October 2021 and we recently got our first look at the fourth and final season at Netflix’s TUDUM event. Here’s our big comprehensive guide to everything we know about season 4 of Ozark which is set to premiere on Netflix in 2022.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Trailer, 2 First Look Clips & A Season 3 Announcement For Netflix’s Fantasy Series

Netflix releases a wide variety of series, ranging from drama to comedy. Their dips into fantasy and science fiction have had some success, but little near the likes of a “Game of Thrones.” They do have a show in its second season that somewhat approaches that level. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich‘s “The Witcher” returns for more high-budget, dramatic thrills in The Continent. This series sat at the top of Netflix’s throne in terms of viewership before falling. Hissrich’s series did not please everyone, but “The Witcher” has a second season to deepen its lore and keep building its fanbase.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Witcher' Season 2 Doubles up First Look With 2 New Sneak Peeks at Netflix TUDUM

The Witcher Season 2 is nearly here, and fans got a brand new teaser for the fantasy epic on Saturday during the Netflix TUDUM virtual fan event. The Witcher is one of the most popular Netflix Original Series currently airing, so it's no surprise that the streamer set aside some new content and big announcements for this weekend's event. It gives fans a fresh look at the strife coming to The Continent this December.
TV SERIES
talesbuzz.com

Netflix finally reveals first look at Kim Bodnia as Vesemir in Season 2

Ever since the announcement that Kim Bodnia would be joining the cast as Vesemir, fans have been eager to get a look at the TV adaptation of this character. Now, Netflix has finally delivered during its TUDUM event that is unfolding this weekend. Named for the unique sound that plays...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy