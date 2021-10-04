Barry Guy: Irvin's Comet

Album Title: In The Wee Small Hours (Omar Kamal) Omar Kamal goes back to the origins from which his passion for singing started. The world of jazz, swing, and blues inspired him at the age of 15 to evolve from a young pianist engrossed in the classical world of music to a singer/composer embarking on an exciting journey to showcase his music with his voice as the lead instrument. In The Wee Small Hours, a jazz standard released in the 1950s by Frank Sinatra, has been recreated by Omar Kamal and his band as part of a new jazz album singing timeless classics and original compositions in that style. Produced in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Festival, the album titled ‘Late Nights with Omar Kamal’ will precede a world tour starting in New York at the famous Jazz At Lincoln Centre on October 18th.

