CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Barry Guy: Irvin's Comet

By JOHN SHARPE
allaboutjazz.com
 5 days ago

Unaccompanied might just be the best format in which to appreciate British bassist Barry Guy's playing. This way there are no distractions, no other virtuosi vying for attention. That is often an issue. Although his discography contains occasional solo dates, they are far outnumbered by the entries for the trio with saxophonist Evan Parker and drummer Paul Lytton, other groups and ad hoc meetings. Irvin's Comet, available as an LP or download, helps reduce the deficit by presenting six solo improvisations recorded at the Improdimensions concert series in Vilnius in 2019.

www.allaboutjazz.com

Comments / 0

Related
allaboutjazz.com

Game Changer by John Moulder

With ‘Metamorphosis,’ the soaring Chicago guitarist presents a new set of melodically rich compositions, exquisitely brought to life by the towering talents of pianist Richie Beirach, bassist Steve Rodby and drummer Paul Wertico. Their distinctive musical voices coalesce with Moulder's explorations of personal, cultural and spiritual transformations to create music that is as electrifying as it is beautiful. From the expansive, hard-charging "Game Changer" to the wide-open spaces of the "Metamorphosis Suite," the band covers vast musical territories, offering a celebration of color, atmosphere, and constant surprise. "Mr. Moulder continues to sculpt his long-limbed lines as he makes the black dots leap off the page and come alive, as if voiced in splendour with aria-like colour and dynamics on an album of music to die for..." - Raul da Gama.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Saxophone Solos, Trumpet Wars, Clichéd Endings

Why is it that saxophonists have to fill every beat of every measure when they're soloing? Couldn't they leave an eighth note unplayed here and there?. I don't think you're being fair to saxophonists. Compare them to the pianist, bassist and drummer who get to play for the entire piece! The saxophonist patiently waits to solo, with nothing to do but listen to the band which—face it—can't play nearly as fast as they can. It's like they're being punished for being better than everyone else.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

In The Wee Small Hours by Omar Kamal

Album Title: In The Wee Small Hours (Omar Kamal) Omar Kamal goes back to the origins from which his passion for singing started. The world of jazz, swing, and blues inspired him at the age of 15 to evolve from a young pianist engrossed in the classical world of music to a singer/composer embarking on an exciting journey to showcase his music with his voice as the lead instrument. In The Wee Small Hours, a jazz standard released in the 1950s by Frank Sinatra, has been recreated by Omar Kamal and his band as part of a new jazz album singing timeless classics and original compositions in that style. Produced in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Festival, the album titled ‘Late Nights with Omar Kamal’ will precede a world tour starting in New York at the famous Jazz At Lincoln Centre on October 18th.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Toldam / Riedel / Berg / Wiklund / Christensen: Tak for dit brev

Danish pianist Simon Toldam has made his mark as an abundantly creative improviser, most recently manifest on his work with Ways—a duo comprised of saxophonist Brodie West and drummer Evan Cartwright. Their Fortunes (Lorna Records, 2020) was an album defined by unusual gestures and subtle refractions, keeping the listener guessing throughout. Toldam's latest release, Tak for dit brev (the title translates as "Thank You For Your Letter") isn't as overtly adventurous, but it still possesses plenty of quiet charm, and is perhaps even more endearing for its soft-hued, tranquil beauty.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Guy
Person
Evan Parker
allaboutjazz.com

Spherical Agenda, Per Mathisen, Scott, Kinsey-Mer-Sal, Tom Coster, Simon Phillips

New releases from Ohio-based band Spherical Agenda, from Norway bassist Per Mathisen, from Melbourne The Omnific and Scott Kinsey and Mer-Sal from their new one Adjustments. A fusion fest with Tom Coster, Rüdiger Baldauf, MSM Schmidt and Richard Hallebeek. Playlist. Spherical Agenda "High Stakes" from Arcane Wisdom (Self Produced) 00:00.
ENTERTAINMENT
allaboutjazz.com

Spet by Robert Jukic

"Spet" ("Again") is the opening track of Robert's latest quartet recording. Bassist, composer, lyricist and producer Robert Jukič’s quartet with Slovenia’s leading improvisers Boštjan Simon on saxophone, Tomaž Gajšt on trumpet and Kristijan Krajnčan on drums. The quartet explores the sound, the borders and the freedom of a group without a harmonic instrument. Together they bring to life pictures of Robert’s compositional sketches which were inspired by humanity’s dark side and hope. Focusing on invention, creation, spontaneity, bringing the sound of comformism, opression, revolution, sarcasm, nihilism, irony…
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Nick Fraser Quintet, Paula Shocron & Jörg Schippa

Toronto's noted drummer, Nick Fraser, kindly shared a preview track from If There Were No Opposites back in June as part of the 1200th show, and now the full album is ready to go, released by the much-respected Hat Hut label. Nick's got his usual crew of Tony Malaby, Rob Clutton and Andrew Downing, and the music they make is original and worthwhile. Other new releases opened for the first time include Chicago cellist Ishmael Ali, German guitarist Joerg Schippa and his UnbedingT group, English bassist Matt Ridley, Family Plan, and the intense piano of Buenos Aires' Paula Shocron with William Parker and Pablo Díaz.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Guitar Talk: Conversations with Visionary Players

As founder of the Alternative Guitar Summit, guitarist/composer Joel Harrison has gotten to know a lot of adventurous contemporary guitarists: this book collects far-ranging conversations with twenty-seven of them. In fact, several of these conversations actually took place onstage during the Summit when the guitarists were either performers or honorees (every year a living guitarist/composer is honored). In each interview Harrison makes sure to cover some common topics like how they became guitarists, musical influences, career highlights, and career twists and turns. But each of the guitarists has their own unique story to tell as well, so the narrative is far from predictable.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comet#Unaccompanied#British
allaboutjazz.com

Scott Reeves: The Alchemist

Trombonist, composer and band leader Scott Reeves once performed a live concert at the City College of New York with his then quintet, which has now been documented as his newest offering entitled The Alchemist. However, new is not the operative word here, as this musical event took place on May 5th, 2005. While concentrating on compositions and recordings for his jazz orchestra over the last ten years, the pandemic provided Reeves with the opportunity to review the music he had previously recorded and subsequently archived. This rediscovered session is now front and center and available for new audiences to enjoy.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Tom Selleck’s Wife: Meet Jillie Mack, His Love For Over 33 Years

Find out everything to know about ‘Blue Bloods’ actor Tom Selleck’s wife of more than three decades — British actress Jillie Mack. Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck and former West End performer Jillie Mack are among the most low key couples in Hollywood. The A-list Magnum P.I. star has been married to British born Jillie for more than three decades, however very little is known about their romance. The couple met when Tom was in London filming the movie Lassiter, and his future wife caught his eye when he saw the stage production of Cats on the West End. Here’s everything you need to know about Jillie.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Katelyn Ballman death: TikTok star known as itskatieeebee dies aged 27

American TikTok star Katelyn Ballman, known as itskatieeebee, has died at the age of 27.The mother of four’s death was confirmed by her family on Facebook. A cause of death has not been disclosed.Saundra Mae-Lynn posted: ‘It is with the utmost sadness that I need to report my niece Katelyn Ballman only 27 years old has passed away.“She was fun and funny and a loving mother. I didn’t hear from her often but she did call once in a while. Nothing as far as I know is known about the cause of death. Bless her and her family…”The TikTok star,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Popculture

George Peterson, Professional Bodybuilder, Dead at 37

George Peterson, a bodybuilder whose nickname was "Da Bull," died on Wednesday, according to Muscle and Fitness. He was 37 years old. Peterson was set to take part in a big bodybuilding competition. The cause of death has not been revealed. "It is with great sadness that we report the...
FITNESS
POPSUGAR

No Shocker Here: Megan Fox's New Silver Hair Color Is Drop-Dead Sexy

Megan Fox, is that really you? The actress made her Instagram followers stop scrolling and do a double take on Friday afternoon when she posted a selfie showing off her new silver hair color. She didn't permanently dye that signature dark-brown hair of hers, though — it's simply a wig for her upcoming movie, Johnny & Clyde, which is currently filming in Rhode Island and set to premiere in 2022. Fox will play the role of Alana, a crime boss and casino owner, which she seemingly alluded to in her Instagram caption: "This is what the devil's daughter looks like."
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Chance The Rapper Among Thousands Laughing At Artist Suing Drake & Chris Brown

An artist named Mr. Cooper has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Drake and Chris Brown with regards to their song "No Guidance," claiming that they infringed on his copyright by copying his lyrics and melodies. Cooper is claiming that CB and Drake were inspired by his song "I Love Your Dress" because, in both songs, the artists sing, "You got it, girl, you got it." However, the general public thinks that Cooper is reaching hard, and thousands of people, including Chance The Rapper, Masika Kalysha, Tobe Nwigwe, and others, are hysterically laughing at Cooper's attempt to gain clout.
CELEBRITIES
MetalSucks

Video: Nita Strauss Rocks Jason Becker’s ‘Numbers’ Guitar at Alice Cooper Show

Nita Strauss, lead guitarist for Alice Cooper, acclaimed solo artist and general badass, was recently granted the incredibly high honor of playing a guitar belonging to Jason Becker, the legendary and widely beloved guitar player who has been completely paralyzed for nearly 30 years. Nita rocked Becker’s iconic ‘Numbers’ guitar...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy