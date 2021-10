Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee is accepting girls in kindergarten through 12th grade to join. Financial assistance is available. Nearly 100 girls in Cheatham County have joined the network of more than 7,500 Girl Scouts in Middle Tennessee on a mission to make new friends, explore the outdoors and build a better world. For information, contact Kayla Henry at (615) 690-7055 or khenry@gsmidtn.org.