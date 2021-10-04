CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pegram, TN

Barnett promoted to lieutenant in Pegram fire department

By RANDY MOOMAW news@cheathamcountyexchange.com
 5 days ago

The Pegram Board of Mayor and Alderman recognized Brett Barnett for his recent promotion to lieutenant in the town’s fire department at its monthly meeting last week. “Lieutenant Barnett is a huge asset to our operations as well as a great mentor and leader for all new recruits,” Pegram Mayor John Louallen said. “He has spent a lot of the last year and half attending numerous technical rescue trainings across the country. He has become well versed in numerous technical rescue disciplines while passing this knowledge and skills onto the rest of the department.”

