Cheatham County, TN

Art League announces October’s featured artists

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Art League of Cheatham County will have artwork from four artists featured in Ashland City and Pleasant View in October. Heather Wolfe’s art will be featured in the Sycamore Square Government Center lobby. She uses a classic black and white pallet and other elements to create a unity between organic shape, texture, and space. While her various works cover several mediums, Wolfe’s first love is charcoal and the tactile nature of manipulating the medium.

