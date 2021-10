Oil rose to a new seven-year high after OPEC+ chose to keep supplies fairly tight even as the world grapples with an energy crunch. Futures climbed above $78 a barrel in New York after surging 2.3 per cent on Monday as Saudi Arabia and its partners opted for a modest output increase of 400,000 barrels a day. Some observers had thought OPEC+ would deliver a bigger hike as the spike in natural gas prices looks set to inflame demand for oil products this winter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees the switch adding extra 650,000 barrels a day to oil demand.

