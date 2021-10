If anyone driving southbound on Interstate 5 in Chehalis this week was worried when they saw the Veterans Memorial Museum’s jet painted gray, they can take a sigh of relief. The jet is currently being restored, and by good hands: the same ones that have restored pieces from the Titanic and Martin Luther King Jr.’s leather-bound Bible before it was used in the swearing-in ceremony for former President Barack Obama. The aircraft’s camouflage was being repainted Friday morning.

CHEHALIS, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO