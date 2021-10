King of the Kosher Grocers, the first show to be produced at the newly renovated Capri Theater, is a warm-hearted comedy set in 1991 on the North Side of Minneapolis. Silver’s Market has been a Jewish deli (now also selling collard greens and tortillas) and neighborhood institution for fifty years. When city inspectors threaten to close the place down, old friends Silvers, Chavez and Mooney (a Jew, a Mexican, and an African-American) are bound and determined to keep it open. Will they succeed? You KNOW they will, and how they do it will keep you laughing all night long!

