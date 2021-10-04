Europe’s winds of climate change

A major hike in global gas prices has sparked alarm in the UK about the stability of the country’s supply as the temperatures drop and winter demand kicks in.National Grid Gas Transmission – the company that owns, manages, and operates the network – has said Britain will have a “positive supply margin”, meaning it can access more gas than is being used during peak demand.But that has not stopped concerns being raised about possible shortages during the period between October and the end of March when the system is under the greatest strain. In the UK, total gas demand for...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO