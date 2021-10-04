Europe’s winds of climate change
The EU has said: "By becoming climate neutral, the EU will be the first continent to reach a net-zero emissions balance. Our ambitious goals will be a model for others.". In an effort to support its member states to achieve its carbon neutrality goal by the middle of this century – and no doubt make the target more attainable – the EU has set what it describes as an intermediate step: to cut emissions by 55% on 1990 levels by the end of this decade.
