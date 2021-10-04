Resolution of Evergrande crisis on horizon as Morrison’s sale could spur other UK targets

The big news as we start the week is that Evergrande, the highly indebted Chinese real estate developer that has $300bn in outstanding liabilities, is expected to be rescued by its rival, Hopson Development. Shares in Evergrande, Evergrande Property Services group and Hopson Development were suspended from trading on the Hang Seng on Monday pending an announcement. The announcement is expected to be that Hopson Development will agree to take a 51% stake in Evergrande, which should net the troubled developer some $5bn. This cash could be used to pay back some of its debts, but we will have to see who takes the brunt of this re-structure, with international bond holders expected to suffer the most.