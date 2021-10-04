CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Resolution of Evergrande crisis on horizon as Morrison’s sale could spur other UK targets

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe big news as we start the week is that Evergrande, the highly indebted Chinese real estate developer that has $300bn in outstanding liabilities, is expected to be rescued by its rival, Hopson Development. Shares in Evergrande, Evergrande Property Services group and Hopson Development were suspended from trading on the Hang Seng on Monday pending an announcement. The announcement is expected to be that Hopson Development will agree to take a 51% stake in Evergrande, which should net the troubled developer some $5bn. This cash could be used to pay back some of its debts, but we will have to see who takes the brunt of this re-structure, with international bond holders expected to suffer the most.

Sourcing Journal

UK Retail Group Urges Cut on ‘Excessive’ Shops Tax

British Retail Consortium is urging UK’s treasury head to include a shops tax cut in the Autumn 2021 budget. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit headlines limit British pound's advance

GBP/USD has been struggling to hold above 1.3600. Brexit headlines take the center stage in the absence of high-impact data releases. Additional losses toward 1.3500 are likely in case GBP/USD drops below key supports. The GBP/USD pair managed to register modest daily gains on Thursday but the British pound is...
The Guardian

UK fuel crisis ‘could go on for further week’ despite military help

The UK fuel crisis could run another week, fuel retailers have warned, as military tanker drivers took to the roads to relieve pressure on petrol stations. One in five forecourts in London and the south-east of England were still out of fuel on Monday, according to the Petrol Retailers Association, compared with just 8% across the rest of the country, where the shortage appears to be almost over.
US News and World Report

Is the UK in 1970's-Style Crisis? Johnson Says: 'No'

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied on Tuesday that Britain was in crisis due to a shortage of labour or that it was facing a 1970s-style inflationary spiral. Johnson said that businesses had mainlined on low-wage imported labour for nearly 25 years and that they should now pay...
Metro International

China Evergrande trading halt spurs asset sale speculation

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of distressed developer China Evergrande and its profitable property management unit were suspended from trade in Hong Kong on Monday, sparking speculation about a possible asset divestment at the cash-strapped company. Once China’s top-selling developer, Evergrande is facing what could be one of the country’s largest-ever...
newsbrig.com

China’s Evergrande Debt Crisis: Sizing Up a Big Mess

China Evergrande Group last month missed a scheduled interest payment to overseas bondholders, raising the prospect that October could bring one of the largest defaults in years. Investors have been grappling with unknowns including what the Chinese government might do in response. Beijing has signaled it is preparing to cushion...
Complex

Boris Johnson Admits UK Petrol Crisis Could Last Until Christmas

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted that Britain’s nationwide petrol shortage could last until Christmas. With a lack of truck drivers across...
Hello Magazine

How could your wedding be affected by the UK's petrol crisis?

The UK's petrol crisis has been a widely reported issue, affecting many people across the country – and now weddings are back in full swing, the problem could extend to brides and grooms. How could the petrol crisis affect your wedding?. The first and most obvious way that the current...
thedrive

The UK Fuel Crisis Is Dumber, Pettier, and Worse Than You Could Imagine

As in, more than five times the usual number of people were putting gas in their diesel cars and vice versa. Here's how we got to this point. Being a truck driver in the United Kingdom is really not a great job right now. Classed as "low-skilled," European Union workers were denied visas to be truck drivers after Brexit, and combined with horrific port backups and 10,000 drivers getting stranded in their trucks last Christmas, weirdly not a lot of people are that keen to take on bringing stuff to this ungrateful little island. And right now, that's creating a major crisis for anyone who requires gasoline from time to time.
BBC

In need of modernisation? The UK’s housing crisis close up

When Steve's flat was struck by lightning in 2011, he thought all his prayers had been answered. Could he free himself from a property which - in just four years - had become a financial burden?. "I really hoped [the insurers] would just write off this building and pay off...
CNN

The latest on the UK's fuel crisis

The UK's fuel crisis may be easing, but a winter of discontent could just be beginning. In recent days if there wasn’t a line outside a UK petrol station, chances are it was empty of fuel. Now Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the fuel crisis is starting to ease, and...
TheConversationAU

No, Barnaby. The UK energy crisis has nothing to do with its net-zero target, and to suggest otherwise is outrageous

As debate heats up in Australia about adopting a net-zero emissions target, Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce and other key party figures have pointed to the UK energy crisis as a supposedly cautionary tale. On the ABC’s Insiders program on Sunday, Joyce expressed reticence about the net-zero policy, and said he was “perplexed there’s not more discussion about what’s happening in the UK and Europe with energy prices”. He went on: A 250% [price] increase since the start of the calendar year. A few days ago, 850,000 people losing their energy provider and a real concern over there about their capacity as they...
The Week

The Evergrande crisis strikes at the heart of Beijing's legitimacy

I've been through a few high-profile bankruptcies in my time. I worked on Wall Street when the Russian government defaulted on its debt, triggering the implosion of the highly leveraged hedge fund Long Term Capital Management. Ditto when Enron turned out to be mostly an accounting fraud. Each of these was serious in its own way, and treated as such. To contain the fallout from LTCM, then-Fed Chair Alan Greenspan got all its major lenders in a room to agree on a common mechanism for unwinding that risk; after Enron's collapse, Congress passed the Sarbanes-Oxley Act to strengthen corporate governance. None led to a widespread economic collapse.
BBC

China Evergrande: What the company's debt crisis means for the world

China Evergrande: What the company's debt crisis means for the world. The debt crisis at property giant China Evergrande Group poses a challenge for the Chinese government. It is unclear whether Beijing will provide the company with the funds to meet its debt obligations. So how did we get here...
Reuters

Evergrande's billionaire boss exuded calm as crisis grew

HONG KONG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Mingling with power brokers at celebrations to mark the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party on July 1, a beaming Hui Ka Yan showed no signs that his company, China Evergrande (3333.HK), was facing mounting pressure with debt repayments. Hui, wearing a navy-blue suit...
Time Out Global

Climate crisis could see London replaced by some other damn city as UK capital

You know what? We're pretty happy with the fact that London is the capital of the UK. I mean, we've got it all: Rowans bowling alley, brilliant back garden chefs, AJ Tracey and the actual Queen. So you'll understand our shock over a new report which suggests that the threat of flooding due to the climate crisis is so severe that the UK might have to find a new capital city in a few years time.
