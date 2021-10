The last year has changed a lot of our buying habits. Here are some of the foods we can’t stop stocking up on. “You find your pleasures where you can,” Corrado “Junior” Soprano once told his nephew Tony. We’ve all done a lot of dealing with it over the last year and change, and along the way, many of us home cooks and food obsessives have developed new habits, purchasing little treats and developing brand romances that may end up sticking around for years to come.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO