Tanqueray French 75 Recipe

Lentils are an often under-estimated legume. Stop a dozen people on the street and ask them to name a lentil recipe, and 11 of them aren't likely to come up with anything more than lentil soup, if that. Well, this is doing lentils a tremendous disservice! Not only do lentils have a ton of nutritional benefits, with the Harvard School of Public Health noting their potential to lower blood sugar, improve cholesterol levels, and possibly even protect against breast cancer, but they are a lot more versatile than people give them credit for. Lentils can be used in curries, chili, and pasta dishes, and they are especially good in salads.

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO