Anchorage Assembly testimony does not reflect our city

By Ella Ede
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent days, I have tuned in to watch the Anchorage Assembly meetings on YouTube. The endless stream of testimony and disruptions from anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers is shocking, childish, ugly, and most of all, extremely one-sided. I was born in Anchorage 55 years ago. I am a politically moderate, fiscally conservative, pro-resource development lifelong Alaskan. The Alaska I know is a help-thy-neighbor, pay-it-forward place. I cannot comprehend what is going on in the Assembly. It is important that Assembly Members know that the testimony they are receiving is not representative of Anchorage residents. It is not representative of conservatives. It is not even representative of many Bronson voters. It is only representative of people reckless enough to show up in person to Assembly meetings packed full of largely unmasked, unvaccinated, and often very angry and disruptive people.

Roger Peterson
4d ago

There are several people who can't wear a mask or Face shield for various reasons. Many have notes from doctors stating this. This didn't matter when the acting Mayor decided no mask no entry. These unfortunate people's lives were interrupted. They were told to stay home if they can't wear a mask. Now you want to do this all over again. Funny story about masks. How many think a handkerchief is protection against the virus? How many people don't wash their cloth mask? How many people use the same paper mask daily? How many people touch these same masks over and over again and then touch items others also touch. Masks don't work, we found that out the last time there was a mandate. The Covid rate went up. Prove me wrong.

Tom Wiley
4d ago

This Assembly is what does not reflect our city! Last year we did the 2 weeks to flatten the curve, those who said facemasks did nothing and then changed their minds and mandated them had no effect in stopping the spread, we shut down over 100 businesses permanently to 'stop the spread' We vaccinated and even that didn't stop it. Anchorage is done listening to the self proclaimed experts that lead to more deaths. It's time to follow common sense and common sense treatments to save lives. We are done being lied to! Illegal done doing the same things and expecting different results!

Valerie Aylward
5d ago

Sen. Ron Johnson: There is not an FDA approved COVID vaccine in the USFox News - 3 days agoSenator Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., claimed that the U.S. still doesn't have an FDA-approved vaccine as he exposed what was really approved by the government agency on "Fox News Primetime."

