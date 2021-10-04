Anchorage Assembly testimony does not reflect our city

In recent days, I have tuned in to watch the Anchorage Assembly meetings on YouTube. The endless stream of testimony and disruptions from anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers is shocking, childish, ugly, and most of all, extremely one-sided. I was born in Anchorage 55 years ago. I am a politically moderate, fiscally conservative, pro-resource development lifelong Alaskan. The Alaska I know is a help-thy-neighbor, pay-it-forward place. I cannot comprehend what is going on in the Assembly. It is important that Assembly Members know that the testimony they are receiving is not representative of Anchorage residents. It is not representative of conservatives. It is not even representative of many Bronson voters. It is only representative of people reckless enough to show up in person to Assembly meetings packed full of largely unmasked, unvaccinated, and often very angry and disruptive people.