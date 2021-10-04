CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Asked Our Listeners, Can You Write A Scary Story In 5 Words?

By Prairie Wife
Halloween will be here soon, so we thought it would be fun to see if our listeners could write a scary story in 5 words. It turns out that they were up for the challenge, and we had almost 100 "stories" submitted over just two days. Many of them were...

#Scary Stories
