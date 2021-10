With the energy crisis plaguing the British economy, the British pound remained lower than the rest of the other major currencies. The GBP/USD currency pair fell to the support level at 1.3411 in the last trading sessions, and while it tried to recover, he rebound gains did not exceed the resistance level of 1.3648. The pair fell yesterday to the 1.3544 support before it setlled around 1.3600 as of this writing, awaiting stronger catalysts.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO