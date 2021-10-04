How do the recent U.S. treasury sanctions impact crypto accessibility?
On September 21, the US Treasury Department announced that it will sanction a crypto exchange for its role in facilitating financial transactions for ransomware actors. The cryptocurrency exchange SUEX, a private company registered in the Czech Republic, has facilitated transactions involving illicit proceeds for at least eight ransomware variants. The Treasury Department pointed out that more than 40% of the company’s transaction history is associated with illicit actors.cryptoslate.com
