CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

How do the recent U.S. treasury sanctions impact crypto accessibility?

By Ian Kane ·
cryptoslate.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 21, the US Treasury Department announced that it will sanction a crypto exchange for its role in facilitating financial transactions for ransomware actors. The cryptocurrency exchange SUEX, a private company registered in the Czech Republic, has facilitated transactions involving illicit proceeds for at least eight ransomware variants. The Treasury Department pointed out that more than 40% of the company’s transaction history is associated with illicit actors.

cryptoslate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Treasury Officially Mulls a U.S. Digital Dollar

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. There are digital currencies that bear the image of Fonzie from Happy Days, Vladimir Putin, H.P. Lovecraft's fictional Cthulhu monster, and of course the famous shiba inu dog from the Doge meme. Now George Washington could be joining that illustrious crew.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

How U.S. sanctions take a hidden toll on Russian oligarchs

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience. (Washington Post illustration; Photograph by Vasilis Tsikkinis/Getty Images) As U.S. sanctions bit into Russia’s billionaire class in 2018, an accounting firm in Singapore issued a secret appraisal of a $200 million debt owed by one of the targeted oligarchs.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
Reuters

U.S. dollar gains, tracks rise in Treasury yields

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar advanced for a second straight session on Monday, bolstered by the rise in Treasury yields ahead of a slew of Federal Reserve speakers this week who could affirm expectations of the start of asset purchase reduction before the end of the year.
U.S. POLITICS
cryptoslate.com

US Federal Reserve would soon release ‘detailed plans’ for a digital dollar

In a new move that is set to change the dynamics of the financial industry in the United States, the country’s Federal Reserve is set to release detailed plans that will guide the process of reviewing the risks and benefits attached to issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC), a report on Wall Street Journal (WSJ) showed.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Citizens#Federal Trade Commission#Suex#The Treasury Department#Solarwinds#Homeland Security#State#Commerce#Fireeye
CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Anytime Soon?

(CBS Detroit) —  The pandemic continues, well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as case numbers are felt across certain segments of the economy. Some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have...
BUSINESS
AFP

What happens if the United States defaults on its debt?

After narrowly avoiding a shutdown of the US government, President Joe Biden's Democratic lawmakers and the Republican opposition face an even more high-stakes task: forging an agreement to raise the country's borrowing limit or risk a catastrophic default. They need 10 Republican votes to overcome a filibuster in the Senate, and the opposition has made clear it will not help them raise the debt limit.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
hngn.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Can Rising Unemployment Claims Connect To More Payments?

President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue plan into effect on Thursday, March 11, 2020, about seven months ago. The bill has provided a variety of economic benefits to struggling Americans, including the third round of stimulus checks worth up to $1,400, the Child Tax Credit as monthly payments to parents with eligible co-dependents, stimulus checks for struggling homeowners, and the emergency rental assistance program for struggling renters.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy