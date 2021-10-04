CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

James Gunn teases secret project for DC Extended Universe

By Celebretainment
tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Gunn has teased he's working on another top-secret DC Extended Universe project. The 55-year-old director has helmed the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise for Marvel and 'The Suicide Squad' for DC, and his superhero journey is set to continue. As well as having a third 'Guardians of the Galaxy'...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Den of Geek

Guardians of the Galaxy Fan Plays the Long Game in James Gunn’s DMs

Persistence is a virtue. And thankfully one anonymous hero on Instagram has been fighting the good fight for years to give the people what they want: a ferret in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Perhaps some explanation is necessary. Filmmaker James Gunn, of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise,...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

This is Why James Gunn Added Peacemaker to ‘The Suicide Squad’

The simple reason that James Gunn picked Peacemaker for The Suicide Squad is due to his helmet. That might sound kind of funny and out there in a way that needs further explanation, but it’s actually the truth apparently. The reason that Cena managed to get a spinoff is that when Gunn was asked who he would base a spinoff on, Peacemaker came to mind thanks to his backward views. Seriously, this character’s viewpoint is so warped that he’ll gladly kill, maim, and otherwise annihilate anyone in his path to ensure that peace will be the result, and he won’t look back after doing it. The kind of mind it takes to say that they’ll gladly do anything no matter how vile it is presents a problem since it invites a very zealous viewpoint that doesn’t offer up any argument other than the idea that whether one is doing the right or wrong thing doesn’t matter so long as it’s in the name of peace. How that translates to someone like Peacemaker is a little confusing but it definitely makes him one of the most unbalanced characters in the movie.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

James Gunn’s Latest Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Update Teases A Wild New Sequence

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. We’re in the midst of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the franchise expanding both on the small and silver screens. There are also multiple highly anticipated projects currently in development, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And James Gunn’s latest Guardians 3 update teases what is sure to be a wild new sequence.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gunn
ComicBook

Peacemaker: James Gunn Hypes 2022 Release

Even before The Suicide Squad debuted in theaters and on HBO Max last month, fans were excited to see what was in store in the upcoming Peacemaker series. The live-action television project, which will follow the further adventures of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena), has already been teased to debut in early 2022, and after the first footage was released during HBO Max's Emmys teaser, the hype is growing. On Wednesday, Gunn took to Twitter to tease that there's "just over three months" until Peacemaker, indicating that the series' debut will realistically be in early 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

James Gunn fan really wants him to put a ferret in Guardians of the Galaxy

James Gunn, director of The Suicide Squad, is currently busy storyboarding the upcoming science fiction movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and some fans haven’t been shy about offering their narrative suggestions. Gunn took to Twitter and revealed that one fan of the franchise has been messaging him persistently for two years, asking him to put a ferret into the future MCU sequel.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn Avoids Mentioning Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Death

James Gunn has already confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is going to feature the death of a major character, but he’s got no intention of even hinting who it might be until the movie comes to theaters in May 2023. Of course, fans love to debate the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming projects years in advance, so the speculation has already started.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Shares Original Doodle of Ultrabunny

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad sees the return of Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, the team's field leader who was also featured in the 2016 Suicide Squad. Throughout the new film, Kinnaman wears a t-shirt with a cartoon bunny on it. Originally, Kinnaman was going to don a Looney Tunes shirt, but Gunn decided against it. Instead, he created his own character. "I just drew Ultrabunny because originally we were gonna use, he was gonna wear a Wile E. Coyote t-shirt that said 'Help' on it. Because that's what he got from the people in Corto Maltese," Gunn told BBC Radio 1. "But it seemed like a bit too much like — because it's a Warner Bros. movie. If it was Mickey Mouse it would be okay, or if it was Wile E. and we were making a Disney movie I would be okay, but making a Warner Bros. movie with Wile E., I felt a little weird. Plus, I'm working on a Wile E. movie, so it's like all these different things coming together and I just wasn't sure about it." Today, Gunn took to social media to share his original Ultrabunny doodle.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Fandome#Teases#Dc Extended Universe#Marvel#Dceu
TVOvermind

How James Gunn Might’ve Ruined The Suicide Squad Reboot

It’s official, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is technically a flop. At first, the $26.5 million could’ve possibly been explained away due to the Delta Variant, with Free Guy opening with nearly $28 million and $19 million respectively, and Candyman also getting $23 million on the opening week. However, Free Guy has been doing well since its August 13th release, garnering over $302 million worldwide thus far, compared to the $166 million worldwide total of the anti-hero flick. Combine that with the fact that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opened with $71.4 million during Labor Day weekend, then it’s apparent that most audiences just weren’t interested in the James Gunn vehicle. It’s a strange one as the critically panned David Ayer version made nearly $800 million worldwide. Of course, the pandemic is always going to be a factor on why the sort of reboot didn’t even get a fraction of the worldwide total; however, there are always multiple reasons on why a select movie failed or succeeded. Let’s dive deeper into the possible reasons that James Gunn might’ve ruined The Suicide Squad reboot. I’ll avoid stating another obvious, which is the R-rating, which definitely hindered the film’s appeal to a widespread audience.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

James Gunn Hints At a Character Debut In Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

James Gunn Hints At a Character Debut In Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Last year, Marvel surprised fans with the news that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will drop next year on Disney+ ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This new special is an obvious riff on the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, which George Lucas quickly disavowed. Regardless, The Star Wars Holiday Special made an impact on the franchise by introducing Boba Fett in an animated short.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn Confirms He’s Developing A New DC Project

The Suicide Squad may have flopped at the box office after failing to recoup the hefty $185 million budget from theaters, but that hasn’t dissuaded Warner Bros. and DC Films from wanting to work with James Gunn again. Quite the opposite, in fact. Of course, it helps that the second...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn Addresses Star-Lord Ever Returning To Earth Again

James Gunn is currently in the final stretch of pre-production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with cameras set to start rolling before the end of the year. The filmmaker has confirmed that it’ll be his last time directing a movie starring the motley crew of thieves, petty criminals and now universe-saving heroes, while Dave Bautista is also bowing out as Drax.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Reveals Most Difficult Shot In The Film

The Suicide Squad featured James Gunn's hard-R debut in the DC Extended Universe as the filmmaker pit a group of nobody antiheroes against a 100-foot-tall alien starfish. Though Gunn has said his time filming the project was the most creatively liberating film's he's ever directed, the director revealed Monday which shot in the flick gave him the most issues — and it's one were relatively little was happening.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn Trolls Guardians Of The Galaxy Fans Over Mythical Easter Egg

For seven years, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been desperately trying to uncover a hidden Easter Egg from the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie that’s gained near-mythical status among the online community, and it still remains undiscovered. The legendary hidden treasure has been partially found, but James Gunn is...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy