Android 12 is likely only a few weeks away, and the latest developer preview for the OnePlus 9 series has just been released. It has a few visual changes and additional features in preparation for Android 12’s official release, though we’ll almost certainly be seeing it released a good while after Android 12 drops for the Google Pixel series, anyway. I set up Android 12 Developer Preview 2 on my OnePlus 9 Pro, and I had a lookout for any visual changes and other features. While the company hasn’t officially unveiled its Android 12-based operating system as “OxygenOS 12″, it says OxygenOS in the system settings, and it’s usually tied to the Android system version.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO