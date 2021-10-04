CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

COLUMN: Nonprofits can help create a more inclusive democracy

By BRIAN MILLER The Fulcrum
Derrick
 5 days ago

Our democracy is a chorus, one that only improves when more and diverse voices join, adding richness to the sound. Despite the volume of last year’s election — one that broke a century-old record for voter turnout — there were nonetheless missing and underrepresented voices. Those gaps in turnout are even more pronounced in local election cycles like 2021.

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
Derrick

COLUMN: Biden Doctrine seeks new way to promote democracy

It is not a defect of a refrigerator that it does not make toast. And it is not a defect of your approach to foreign policy if the autocratic state you invaded is not a democratic state when you withdraw, if your primary goal was not to transform the autocratic state into a democratic state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Thrive Global

Ways to Create a More Disability Inclusive Culture:

National Disability Employment Month is celebrated in October, which is a significant month to remember because the unemployment rate for people with disabilities is twice that of people without disabilities (US Bureau of Labor Statistics). During the COVID-19 crisis, the World Health Organization estimated that roughly 1 million disabled workers in the United States have lost their jobs since March. According to a NOD survey of 200 employers, laid-off workers with disabilities may face a difficult road ahead, with many companies citing a lack of disability-inclusive cultures, particularly when looking at present accommodation systems. Now is the time for businesses to rethink their culture and seek ways to make it more disability-inclusive, not only for present employees but also for future ones. I’ve put up a list of twelve ways that employers might begin to foster a more disability-inclusive culture.
ADVOCACY
Independent Tribune

COLUMN: Improve democracy: Close the college

Conventional wisdom tells schoolchildren that the US was the first modern democracy, modeled to some degree after the Greek experiment from a couple thousand years ago. Of course this is helpful to the children in broad strokes. Democracy means choice, liberty, and lots of rights, right?. There are a couple...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclusive Democracy#Local Election#Nonprofits
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Nonprofits 2021: How nonprofits can approach hiring in the current climate

Nonprofit organizations across Arizona are hiring. That’s the good news. There are plenty of jobs, both full and part time, from entry to senior level in an expansive range of roles and responsibilities. Even better news is that many nonprofits responding to a recent Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits survey are...
CHARITIES
World Economic Forum

3 ways responsible leaders can create a sustainable, inclusive recovery

The COVID-19 has challenged leaders around the world with complex, changing uncertainties. Members of the Forum of Young Global Leaders have demonstrated what it takes to be a responsible leaders during times of crisis. Responsible leaders must prioritize trust, invest in local communities and address systemic issues. The past 18...
HOMELESS
madison

Opinion | For the sake of democracy, teach more civics in schools

Fans of U.S. history might be familiar with the anecdote about something Ben Franklin said following the creation of the Constitution in 1787. A woman in Philadelphia, upon hearing that the Constitutional Convention had finished its work, asked the founding father, “Dr. Franklin, what kind of government did you give us, a monarchy or a republic?” To which Franklin replied, “A republic, ma’am, if you can keep it.”
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Regal Courier

Hastings: Want to improve democracy? Dump the electoral college

Tom H. Hastings is coordinator of Portland State University's Conflict Resolution BA/BS degree programs and certificates and senior editor of PeaceVoice.Conventional wisdom tells schoolchildren that the United State was the first modern democracy, modeled to some degree after the Greek experiment from a couple thousand years ago. Of course this is helpful to the children in broad strokes. Democracy means choice, liberty, and lots of rights, right? There are a couple of very significant problems with democracy right now, both in the U.S. and in the world. They are the relationship between freedom and license and the relationship between...
PORTLAND, OR
knightcrier.org

The complicated battle for a more inclusive education

Understanding a different perspective on education and learning through the eyes of cultural proficiency necessitates a shift in mindset as well as a change in heart. Principal Mrs. Christina Carter’s experience at Kulp has been rewarding, but not easy. “My passion is understanding the makeup of where I go….What is...
EDUCATION
wallstreetwindow.com

The Biden Administration Has Introduced the Largest Permanent Increase of Food Stamps Ever. Is That Good or Bad? – Gary M. Galles

The Biden administration has just introduced the largest increase in the history of the food stamp program (now SNAP, for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program). It will increase benefits by an average of about 25 percent, adding roughly $20 billion a year to its budgetary cost. Some 42 million current recipients...
U.S. POLITICS
Black Enterprise

Biden Promised Free Tuition to HBCUs Students, But Black Billionaire Robert F. Smith Is Finding Solutions to Actually Do It

President Joe Biden has some explaining to do. When he was on the campaign trail and pushing for Black votes, Biden said his Build Back Better plan included students receiving tuition-free access to four-year, public historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and minority-serving institutions if their families earn below $125,000.
EDUCATION
worth.com

Rebuilding With Purpose to Create Inclusive and Equitable Organizations

The importance of curating a diverse and inclusive workforce is at the height of cultural awareness right now. However, there is still a great deal of work to be done. Worth’s first panel at our recent Women & Worth Summit featured two panelists committed to doing that work. Raeshem Nijhon, founder of Culture House, and Andrea Hoffman, founder and CEO of Culture Shift Labs took to the stage to discuss how to continue to raise awareness and implement realistic strategies to help organizations thrive.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
craftbeeraustin.com

Brewery Organizations Create Inclusive Coalition to Fight Discrimination

As more survivors have bravely come forward with their stories of sexual harassment and discrimination in the brewery industry, a few organizations have come together to form the BRU (Brewing Respect and Unity) Coalition. This coalition will not only acknowledge that there needs to be change in the industry, but it will also help create solutions and actively make the necessary changes.
ECONOMY
politicsnc.com

More fearful of losing power than losing democracy

Over the past few months, several people have asked me about my audience and why I’m writing. My audience is people who follow North Carolina politics, but I also write for myself. I started PoliticsNC in 2013 because I was frustrated with the coverage of North Carolina government and politics and I had something to say about it.
POLITICS
starlocalmedia.com

Column: 'Create plan of action for COVID-19 infection'

I feel it is important to remind our Denton County residents of our ongoing efforts in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. From the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, Denton County has been at the forefront of providing assistance to our residents. We initially took steps to mitigate the spread of this virus, following constitutionally allowed measures. I firmly believe these measures were appropriate at the time with the limited knowledge we had of COVID-19 and its effects on our population.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
lafayette.edu

Creating a Safe, Inclusive Campus Experience for All

Lafayette's new assistant director of intercultural development for gender and sexuality programs is building relationships, creating programming, and providing resources to celebrate diversity Twitter. Since July, when he joined Lafayette as the assistant director of intercultural development for gender and sexuality programs, Thomas Lee has been taking a more holistic...
EASTON, PA
HRmagazine.co.uk

How can businesses create an inclusive culture across different time zones?

Given it’s Inclusion Week (w/c 27 September), I’m taking a moment to reflect on the efforts we’re making to create an inclusive work environment for all employees – this is even more important for businesses that operate in multiple jurisdictions and times zones, to consider how they can ensure inclusion and belonging are felt across the whole organisation.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
goodmenproject.com

Memorials Can Make History More Inclusive

Americans, like people from other countries, revere their nation’s history. They study the men and women who helped found their country, performed acts of heroism in its service and led it in good times and bad. They visit national monuments and parks. They read books about the United States to learn new stories.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy