Recirculation and recycling: moving closer to zero-waste aquaculture

The prizes were awarded after a pitching event, which took place on 7 October and was the culmination of a six-month non-equity aquaculture accelerator programme. The first accolade to be awarded was the Salmon Sustentable Prize for Transformation. Worth $50,000, and involving the introduction to key players across the Chilean salmon sector’s value chain, this was scooped by Salmokine – a Chilean company that is developing recombinant proteins that help to develop the immune systems of animals. These can either be applied as a compliment to vaccines or as feed supplements and are seen as a viable and sustainable alternative to antibiotics. Their first application is for the Chilean salmon sector, where they hope to tackle bacterial challenges, such as SRS, which have long plagued the industry.

6 DAYS AGO