Agriculture

Recirculation and recycling: moving closer to zero-waste aquaculture

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan you discuss your background and how you came to iCell Aqua?. I hold a BS in mechanical engineering and spent 20 years in the water industry, a majority as an executive with General Electric (GE). At GE Water, I learned about water treatment, membranes and protein fractionation – using different membranes to remove and sort proteins and other substances from a water stream. I also learned about system designs, how to build them and how they operate.

A breath of fresh air: how nanobubbles can make aquaculture more sustainable

How important is oxygen to life? Hold your breath for one minute to find out. Dissolved oxygen is one of the most critical factors limiting stocking density and production yields in aquaculture. Low oxygen levels curtail the health and survival of farmed stock, while limiting nitrifying bacteria from breaking down organic waste.
Hiddenfjord slashes CO2 emissions

Independent research has revealed that Hiddenfjord, a family-run Faroese salmon farming company, has nearly eliminated its transportation-related CO2 emissions. Last year on October 10, Hiddenfjord stopped all use of air freight, making it the first salmon producer in the world to rely purely on more sustainable, low-emission transportation of goods. In a film produced to mark this major milestone, the company details how using ocean-going ships to deliver fresh salmon to customers in Europe and North America has led to a 94 percent reduction in carbon emissions associated with overseas transportation after just one year.
