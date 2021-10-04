CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Plenty of drama this year with current playoff format

By NOAH TRISTER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D4K4l_0cGKZAmA00
1 of 2

Baseball’s regular season closed with a flourish — the New York Yankees and Boston both won in their last at-bat to wrap up playoff spots.

And for a while, it looked like there might be even more excitement than that.

The final day began with four teams still in the mix for the American League’s two wild cards — all of them within a game of each other — and the top two teams in baseball fighting it out for the NL West title. For all the talk about postseason expansion, the current format held up pretty well this year, if the idea is to create compelling, close races at the end of the season.

Consider what this year’s standings would have produced if baseball had a 14-team postseason with four wild cards per league. In the AL, seventh-place Seattle finished four games ahead of eighth-place Oakland. No race to the finish there, and the fight for the No. 1 seed (and a first-round bye) would have gone comfortably to Tampa Bay.

In the NL, the Giants and Dodgers would have battled to the end for the top seed, the same way they did for the division title. Seventh-place Philadelphia finished three games ahead of a sub-.500 San Diego team.

What makes the conversation about postseason expansion tricky is that it’s hard to find consensus on what the goal of the playoff format should be. Is it to reward the best teams? Is it to keep more teams in the race? Is it to create an exciting finish to the regular season for neutral fans?

The 106-win Dodgers, who finished a game behind San Francisco in the NL West, now have to face St. Louis in a single-elimination situation. Meanwhile, 88-win Atlanta goes straight to the Division Series. Maybe that seems unfair, but the current playoff format made the NL West race matter and forced both the Dodgers and Giants to keep playing important games all the way to the end.

Those are the types of tradeoffs that need to be considered.

TRIVIA TIME

The Red Sox host the Yankees in the AL wild-card game Tuesday. That will be the first time those rivals have played a winner-take-all matchup in Boston since their one-game tiebreaker for the 1978 AL East title. Bucky Dent famously hit a big home run for New York, but there were also two other homers in that game, both by Hall of Famers. Who hit them?

LINE OF THE WEEK

Brandon Lowe homered three times in Tampa Bay’s 12-2 win over the Yankees on Saturday. That was the 100th victory of the year for the Rays, the first time they’ve reached that mark.

COMEBACK OF THE WEEK

Colorado allowed seven runs in the third inning at Arizona on Friday night. It was still 7-0 in the sixth when the Rockies rallied with six runs of their own. Then they scored three runs in the ninth and won 9-7. At one point Colorado had a 0.9% chance to win, according to Baseball Savant.

That was one of 110 losses this season for Arizona, which finished tied with Baltimore for the worst record in the majors.

HIGHLIGHT

Every out was big for the Yankees in their 1-0 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday that wrapped up their playoff spot. Shortstop Gio Urshela caught a foul popup at full speed after a long run in the sixth inning, and his momentum sent him falling down the steps into the Rays’ dugout. He held onto the ball for the out and stayed in the game for a bit, although he was eventually replaced.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Carl Yastrzemski and Reggie Jackson.

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.twitter.com/noahtrister

___

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
CBS Boston

Overachieving Red Sox Put Cherry On Top Of Season With Wild Win Over Yankees

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — To state the obvious, baseball fans in Boston do indeed want the Red Sox to win the World Series. They always want the Red Sox to win the World Series, and will always want the Red Sox to win the World Series. BUUUUUTTTTTTTTTT! Considering the Red Sox entered 2021 coming off an embarrassingly abysmal season, and considering outside expectations when spring training opened were relatively low, and considering the Red Sox fell apart after their surprisingly strong start to the season, and considering the Yankees absolutely worked over the Red Sox for the final three months of the...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
talesbuzz.com

The greatest postseason players in MLB history

Although he didn’t play in his first postseason until his 7th season, Beltran made a habit of turning it on in October. During his first postseason run with the Astros in 2004 –where he hit .435 overall— Beltran tied the record for most home runs in a postseason series with eight, while setting a record by homering in five consecutive playoff games. Overall, in 65 postseason games, Beltran produced a 1.021 OPS with 16 home runs.
MLB
NBC Sports

Here's the 2021 MLB playoffs format, schedule and predictions

The MLB postseason field is officially set after a chaotic final weekend of regular season games. After expanding the playoffs to 16 teams in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, normalcy has returned with the 10-team field in 2021. This year’s postseason has all the ingredients for an instant classic. Four of...
MLB
dailydodgers.com

106-Win Wild Card Dodgers Should Be Final Straw for MLB’s Broken Playoff Format

They'll only need to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals (90-72) in the NL Wild Card Game at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday to earn a grudge match against the Giants in the National League Division Series. In spite of St. Louis' recent 17-game win streak, this should be doable. In the event that the Dodgers lose to the Cardinals, not everyone will weep for them.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Lowe
Person
Bucky Dent
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Carl Yastrzemski
Sporting News

Albert Pujols vs. Cardinals in NL wild-card game is beautiful October playoff drama

Albert Pujols knows how to play October hero. The Cooperstown-bound slugger was the MVP of the classic 2004 NLCS, when he hit four homers to go with nine RBIs, a .500 average and a 1.563 OPS as his Cardinals beat the Astros in seven games. The next year, he smashed an epic game-winning home run off Brad Lidge in Game 5 of the NLCS that’s probably still rattling around above the train tracks in Houston’s ballpark. He has a .968 OPS in 16 career World Series games — he hit three homers in one of those contests — and helped the Cardinals win two titles.
MLB
The Independent

Taylor hits walk-off HR, Dodgers beat Cards 3-1 in wild-card

Chris Taylor hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers past the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 Wednesday night in the NL wild-card game.The 106-win Dodgers advanced to a best-of-five NL Division Series against the rival Giants. Game 1 is Friday night in San Francisco.The sellout crowd of 53,193 hung on every pitch as the tension of a tie game built from the fourth inning on. Fans waved blue towels, futilely urging out the few balls launched into the outfield only to see them caught in a winner-take-all matchup between two...
MLB
News 12

Yankees lose AL Wild Card game

Tuesday’s Wild Card Game is still crushing as the end of another season comes suddenly--Starting Pitcher Gerrit Cole summing it up perfectly.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Format#Boston Red Sox#The New York Yankees#The American League#Nl#Giants#Dodgers#The Red Sox
Sports Illustrated

Ready for a Star-Studded NLDS Show?

Four of the last five National League MVPs will be playing in this year’s NLDS—one on each of the four remaining teams. The Dodgers are the most star-studded team in a star-studded NL playoff field. Los Angeles has four former MVPs on its roster alone. The Giants have two, while the Brewers and ...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
The Spun

Clippers Point Guard Reportedly Suffers Significant Injury

The Los Angeles Clippers received crushing news this Thursday involving rookie point guard Jason Preston. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Ohio product is expected to miss a significant part of the 2021-22 season. Preston will have to miss time due to a procedure he had done on his...
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

605K+
Followers
326K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy