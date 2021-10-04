Sainsbury’s stock higher on hopes of interest from Morrisons loser

The general demand for comfortable fashion is evolving from at-home sweats into a wider landscape where loungewear and new denim styles coexist. And Levi’s is here for the ride. “The casualization trends that have been accelerated by the pandemic globally are here to stay,” Chip Bergh, Levi Strauss & Co. president and CEO, said during the company’s Q3 2021 earnings call on Wednesday. “In the U.S., both the apparel segment and the denim category are now larger than pre-pandemic, with denim growth outpacing total apparel for the second quarter in a row. We expect these drivers will provide our business with a...

APPAREL ・ 22 HOURS AGO