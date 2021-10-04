CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Sainsbury’s stock higher on hopes of interest from Morrisons loser

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -Shares in British supermarket group Sainsbury’s rose as much as 3.7% on Monday on hopes SoftBank’s Fortress Investment, which lost out in the auction for Morrisons, may turn its attention to an even bigger player in UK grocery. Sainsbury’s stock was up 4.2 pence at 288.9 pence at...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

UK Retail Group Urges Cut on ‘Excessive’ Shops Tax

British Retail Consortium is urging UK’s treasury head to include a shops tax cut in the Autumn 2021 budget. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
ShareCast

London pre-open: Stocks seen higher amid US debt ceiling hopes

London stocks were set to gain at the open on Thursday following heavy losses in the previous session as worries about rising gas prices ease and amid hopes for a deal on the US debt ceiling. The FTSE 100 was called to open 60 points higher at 7,056. Naeem Aslam,...
STOCKS
Reuters

Indian shares end higher on boost from energy, tech stocks

BENGALURU, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Tuesday, as technology stocks erased early losses and the energy index touched a record high, although there was some caution among investors due to inflationary worries from stronger crude oil prices. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) ended 0.74% higher...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sainsbury#Stock#Reuters#British#Softbank#Clayton Dubilier Rice#Fortress#Tesco#Czech
Telegraph

Bank's dither and delay means interest rates will have to rise even higher

Last week, the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep the foot on the accelerator, despite growing evidence that the economy is overheating. These judgements are difficult at the best of times, but the MPC has surely missed a golden opportunity to avoid the need for more drastic action later on.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Snap's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading higher. The company and WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) earlier announced a global partnership to help brands build and deliver immersive experiences for consumers using Augmented Reality. The partnership combines Snap's leading AR technology with WPP's integrated capabilities across creative, media, commerce and technology,...
STOCKS
Bloomberg

A $150 Billion Wipeout Turns Swiss Stocks Into Month’s Losers

A $150 billion rout has turned Switzerland’s equity market into one of the world’s worst performers this month. The Swiss Market Index is down 6.3% in September, poised for its worst pandemic-era showing and the biggest decline among Europe’s main equity gauges, as mounting risks from a surge in bond yields and China Evergrande Group’s woes drive investors away from the country’s highly valued stocks.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
The Independent

Sausage wars: EU to lift ban on British bangers to smooth Northern Ireland talks, reports say

The EU is expected to lift a ban on sausages made in Britain being sold in Northern Ireland as part of proposals to improve post-Brexit trading arrangements, with plans to “dramatically” reduce the level of checks on goods, according to reports.European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic announced this week that the EU was preparing to table “far-reaching proposals” aimed at reducing trade friction related to the Irish Sea.It has been reported that Mr Sefcovic will table four papers on Wednesday to improve the Northern Ireland Protocol, with measures to address the availability of UK-approved medicines and inspections on meat,...
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

China PC maker Lenovo withdraws application for $1.6 billion Shanghai listing

(Reuters) -China’s Lenovo Group Co, the world’s biggest maker of personal computers (PCs), has withdrawn its application for a 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) share listing in Shanghai, a Shanghai Stock Exchange filing showed on Friday. The company only had its application for a share sale accepted by Shanghai’s STAR...
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Why Levi’s is Optimistic About Margins Despite Rising Cotton Prices

The general demand for comfortable fashion is evolving from at-home sweats into a wider landscape where loungewear and new denim styles coexist. And Levi’s is here for the ride. “The casualization trends that have been accelerated by the pandemic globally are here to stay,” Chip Bergh, Levi Strauss & Co. president and CEO, said during the company’s Q3 2021 earnings call on Wednesday. “In the U.S., both the apparel segment and the denim category are now larger than pre-pandemic, with denim growth outpacing total apparel for the second quarter in a row. We expect these drivers will provide our business with a...
APPAREL
104.1 WIKY

Jobs rebound, hot inflation bolster case for Bank of Canada rate hike

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada’s return to pre-pandemic job levels has likely sealed the deal on the Bank of Canada ending its quantitative easing program this month and, coupled with red hot inflation, bolsters the case for the central bank to move more quickly on rate hikes, analysts say. Canada added...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Evergrande says six execs have returned funds from advance redemption of products

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Six executives of heavily indebted China Evergrande Group have returned funds from early redemptions of the company’s investment products, the property group said on Saturday. Evergrande, in a liquidity crisis with over $300 billion in liabilities as offshore bondholders fear an imminent default https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinese-markets-return-break-more-evergrande-angst-2021-10-07, has not spoken...
MARKETS
AFP

OECD hails 'major victory' as global tax holdouts join reform

A global push to enact a minimum international tax on big corporations moved closer to reality on Friday as one of the last holdouts, Hungary, agreed to join a reform that now counts 136 countries. The OECD-brokered deal, which sets a global tax of 15 percent, is aimed at stopping international corporations from slashing tax bills by registering in nations with low rates. "Today's agreement will make our international tax arrangements fairer and work better," said OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann. "This is a major victory for effective and balanced multilateralism." Hungary's announcement came a day after another key opponent, Ireland -- whose low tax rate has attracted the likes of Apple and Google -- relented and agreed to join the global effort.
WORLD
The Independent

Fuel worries and wet weather kept shoppers at home in September

Increasingly wet weather and rising concerns over fuel and supply shortages through September dampened the recovery of pandemic-hit retailers, according to new figures.The latest monthly BRC-Sensormatic IQ footfall monitor showed that footfall across UK shopping destinations decreased by 16.8% in the five weeks to October 2 against the same period in 2019, before the pandemic struck.Bosses at the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said they believe some shoppers chose to stay at home due to weather conditions and concerns over access to fuel.Helen Dickinson chief executive of the BRC said: “While footfall at the start of September was strong, it...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy