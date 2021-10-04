CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

More Confusing Warnings from Dr. Fauci: “Too Soon” To Say If Holiday Gatherings Will Be Safe

By Photo: Matt Gush Shutterstock.com
KABC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Washington, DC) — It’s too soon to tell if Americans should avoid Christmas gatherings for a second year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s what Dr. Anthony Fauci said on CBS’ Face The Nation. The chief White House medical adviser said the focus for now should be to bring the number of cases down and get more people vaccinated. Fauci’s remarks come as the U.S. surpassed 700-thousand coronavirus deaths.

www.kabc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued These 3 New Warnings

The United States has passed a grim milestone: 700,000 dead from COVID. And the deaths continue, as the "more transmissible" Delta variant spreads, mainly hurting those Americans among the 70 million who are unvaccinated. Concerned that more "avoidable" deaths are sure to come, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on This Week this morning with a warning. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci warns there could be more COVID-19 surges soon

Dr. Anthony Fauci noticed that there’s been a downturn in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths recently. That’s a good sign for the pandemic, even as the United States hit a new record of 700,000 deaths from COVID-19 at the end of last week. But Fauci, the director of the National...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Says These States Could See the Next COVID Surge

At this point in the pandemic, it would be a massive understatement to say that everyone is ready to put COVID-19 behind us once and for all. But thanks to the spread of the Delta variant, certain areas of the country are still struggling to bring down infections, particularly in the South where some places saw their highest ever levels of cases over the summer. But even as the Delta surge is showing signs of waning in certain spots, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, warns that another set of states could soon see cases rise as the virus spreads. Read on to see which areas could be affected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Dr. Fauci says ‘too soon’ to tell if people can gather for Christmas, later walks back comments

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and top public health advisor to President Joe Biden, said during an interview with CBS News on Sunday it was “too soon” to determine if people can celebrate Christmas with their families and friends this year. Fauci later walked back the comments, accusing critics of taking his words “out of context.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Dr Fauci says ‘too soon to tell’ if Christmas can go ahead as normal this year

Dr Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that it was too early to say whether Americans can hold large family gatherings to celebrate Christmas this year as the Delta variant of the coronavirus continued to spread in spite of government restrictions. The US needs to focus on lowering new Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations while boosting vaccinations, the chief White House medical adviser said.“It’s just too soon to tell,” Dr Fauci told host Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation on CBS News when she asked if Americans can gather for Christmas 2021. “We’ve just got to keep concentrating on continuing to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Americans#Cbs#White House
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci says data on ‘mix-and-match’ COVID-19 booster shots is coming soon

Dr. Anthony Fauci said this week that we will soon learn what the data show about mixing-and-matching COVID-19 vaccines. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at a White House press briefing that there will soon be data about whether you can use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as a booster for Pfizer and Moderna shots.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC6.com

Fauci notes COVID-19 progress but warns more surges are possible

As the U.S. sees its first notable decline in COVID-19 metrics in more than three months, with coronavirus-related hospital admissions and average daily new cases dropping by more than 30% over the last month, Dr. Anthony Fauci says the country is making progress against the current surge, but warned we’re not out of the woods yet during an interview on ABC’s “This Week.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTOP

Fauci clarifies weekend remarks on holiday gatherings

The nation’s top infectious disease expert is clarifying remarks over the weekend about how much precautions Americans should take during the holidays. In a Sunday interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said it’s still too soon to tell whether Americans should avoid gathering for the holidays, as the nation sees an increase in COVID-19 cases among kids and the number of new vaccinations lags.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus

Comments / 0

Community Policy