More Confusing Warnings from Dr. Fauci: “Too Soon” To Say If Holiday Gatherings Will Be Safe
(Washington, DC) — It’s too soon to tell if Americans should avoid Christmas gatherings for a second year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s what Dr. Anthony Fauci said on CBS’ Face The Nation. The chief White House medical adviser said the focus for now should be to bring the number of cases down and get more people vaccinated. Fauci’s remarks come as the U.S. surpassed 700-thousand coronavirus deaths.www.kabc.com
