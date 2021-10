Whether you’re going on a cross-country road trip or just stopping at the drive-thru for a treat, your four-legged passenger should always be restrained for their safety and yours. In fact, your state (or any state you are traveling through) may have a law regarding unrestrained animals in vehicles. And even if there isn’t one, a loose dog in a car can become a distraction if they fall on the floor, climb into the front, or get trapped under the brake pedal.

PETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO