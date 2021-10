Deporting asylum seekers back to Afghanistan presents “no real risk of harm”, according to new Home Office guidance that could pave the way for some to be sent back to the Taliban-controlled country.Updated guidance states that, in order to be granted protection in the UK, Afghan asylum seekers must be able to show that there are “specific reasons over and above simply being a civilian for being affected by the indiscriminate violence”. It comes only weeks after Britain staged a huge military operation to rescue thousands from Kabul as the country fell under the control of militants.Campaigners said it...

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 DAY AGO