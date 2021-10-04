CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Tragic End; Abbeville Man in Iberia Parish Motorcycle Crash

By Bernadette Lee
 5 days ago
The family members of 34-year-old Joshua Dean Meaux of Abbeville reported him missing to the Abbeville Police Department Saturday. On Sunday, a crash was reported on Jefferson Island Road right near Rip Van Winkle Road in Iberia Parish. Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen says Meaux died in the crash.

