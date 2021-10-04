CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Are open platforms the way of the future?

By Fergal McAlinden
mpamag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a development that M3’s chief technology officer André Boisvert (pictured above) believes will become increasingly widespread in the coming years in the mortgage industry: a pledge from company to broker and customer that their data rights and privacy will be respected. Boisvert told Canadian Mortgage Professional that that guarantee...

www.mpamag.com

Comments / 0

Related
runwaygirlnetwork.com

AERQ managing directors unveil plan for AERENA open IT platform

Having vowed to digitize aircraft cabins AERQ today formally launched AERENA, its modular and open IT platform for commercial aircraft. A joint venture between South Korean multinational technology conglomerate LG Electronics and aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul giant Lufthansa Technik, AERQ says AERENA will empower airlines to gain complete control over their digital cabin experience.‍
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

Deutsche Börse to Use Digital Asset to Support Post Trade Platform in Push Towards Digital Security Future

Deutsche Börse has selected Digital Asset to power its post-trade platform labeled “D7”. Deutsche Börse has long been interested in the digital security realm and has been pushing forward with the transition towards a digital-only ecosystem. According to a note distributed by Digital Asset, the new cloud-backed, distributed ledger technology-ready...
MARKETS
Music Week

Blockchain platform Opulous opens up fan investments in artists

Opulous has teamed up with Lil Pump and DJ and producer Kshmr to enable fans to invest in their work through crypto platform Republic. Blockchain platform Opulous was founded by distribution and record label services company Ditto Music as a decentralised finance solution for artists and the music industry. As well as providing access to funding based on future royalty earnings, it is providing a launchpad for music NFTs.
MUSIC
martechseries.com

Sitecore Announces the Future of the Digital Experience Platform, Launching Industry’s First Enterprise SaaS Offering

At Sitecore Symposium, company shares its plan to help brands capitalize on the cloud to meet increasing consumer content, experience and commerce demands. Today, Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience platform software, announces Sitecore Experience Manager Cloud – the first entirely cloud-native CMS offering the design flexibility, integration-friendliness, and authoring experience for business users to create and deliver personalized digital experiences. With this new addition to the Sitecore Digital Experience Platform (DXP), Sitecore offers the first SaaS offering of its kind that reimagines how content, experience orchestration, commerce and analytics support modern enterprises. The company also announces a range of new product updates that integrate recent acquisitions, and the launch of a subscription-based learning resource.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Platform#Brokers#M3#Mailchimp#Zapier
CoinTelegraph

Mirror opens access to its blockchain blogging platform to all

Ethereum-based decentralized blogging platform Mirror has opened its doors to the wider public after months of running vote-based contributions only. Mirror was launched in December 2020 to enable selected writers to publish on the decentralized blogging platform. Contributors could gain access by getting voted for in weekly competitions using the platform’s native token, WRITE, with just 10 content creators selected per week.
INTERNET
mpamag.com

Altisource Marketplaces add “game-changing” cryptocurrency payment capability

Mortgage services provider Altisource has partnered with ForumPay, a cryptocurrency payment and conversion service, to allow homebuyers to purchase real estate with cryptocurrency. According to its release, homebuyers and real estate investors can now convert the digital money into dollars via ForumPay to buy properties marketed on Equator.com and Hubzu...
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

Qube Realty launches new price estimate and comparison platform

Start-up Qube Realty has announced the release of its new AI-powered online platform designed to help Quebec residents estimate home values and compare these to residential sales prices in the Montreal, Laval, and Montérégie regions. Qube said that it has spent the last two years building the instant home valuation...
TECHNOLOGY
mpamag.com

Is automation the be-all and end-all?

Thanks to the COVID pandemic, the mortgage industry was forced to accept the need of greater automation. In the face of long lockdowns, it leveraged technology at a much faster pace, fast-tracking software and programs that under normal circumstances would most likely have taken months or even years to develop and adopt.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
dataversity.net

The Future of Data Centers Is Greener, More Open Computing

Click to learn more about author Alan Chang. As basic IT infrastructure shifts from on-premises private IT data centers to public/hybrid clouds with growing demands for more computing performance, the world is facing a new challenge: Cloud data centers now consume as much power as entire cities, while generating carbon emissions that are destabilizing the planet’s ecosystems.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Autopilot by Pantheon Delivers Enterprise Security to Open Web Digital Platforms

Pantheon, the SaaS-based website operations (WebOps) platform for developers, designers, and marketers, today announced the general release of Autopilot within a suite of new features available in its WebOps platform. Autopilot provides groundbreaking automation that reduces human error and protects against website vulnerabilities by enabling enterprises, local governments and regulated organizations to find, apply and test open web CMS, plug-ins and themes quickly and easily.
INTERNET
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

4 Ways Automation Future-Proofs Businesses for Unpredicted Events

As we emerge from the pandemic and look to recovery, it is important for finance leaders to keep two points on automation in mind to drive resiliency and growth. The first is the ability to react quickly to changing requirements and demands, and the second, the many processes that can now be done remotely and in much less time.
TECHNOLOGY
invezz.com

Flagship DeFi platform operator Swarm Markets opens to general public

The value of $90 billion is currently locked in DeFi platforms. Swarm operates under regulatory license from the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) in Germany. Early platform adopters will benefit from bigger rewards for trading and adding liquidity. Swarm Markets, which operates the first regulated DEX in the world, announced...
MARKETS
mpamag.com

Crestpoint Real Estate Investments to launch commercial mortgage offering

Crestpoint Real Estate Investments has announced that it is expanding its product line to include a dedicated commercial mortgage strategy. The real estate investment management firm’s commercial strategy is a higher-yield fixed-income strategy focusing on long-term capital preservation. The approach is designed “to generate attractive risk adjusted returns by providing borrowers with different options to address their capital needs,” Crestpoint said.
REAL ESTATE
Sourcing Journal

Upstream Focus: Gelmart’s Yossi Nasser on Shortening Lead Times, Strategic Suppliers & Sustainable Innovation

Upstream Focus is Sourcing Journal’s series of conversations with suppliers, associations and sourcing professionals to get their insights on the state of sourcing, innovations in manufacturing and how to improve operations. In this Q&A, Yossi Nasser, CEO of intimates manufacturer and supplier Gelmart International and founding partner at FullStride Ventures, explains the opportunity to trim lead times in pre-production and how Covid travel declines raised the need for supplier-retailer trust. Donny Greenberger, chief operating officer of Gelmart International, also discusses Gelmart’s new sustainable product launch with Walmart. Name: Yossi Nasser Title: CEO Company: Gelmart International What’s the number one question you get from your clients...
ECONOMY
CIO

Combatting cluster sprawl with the open-source Omnia platform

Years ago, people in IT shops talked a lot about server sprawl stemming from the continual deployment of servers dedicated to single applications. While in many cases these servers were woefully under-utilized, IT teams couldn’t easily share the resources with other applications that were hungry for more processing power. And then came server virtualization, which made it easy to share server capacity among multiple applications, and that helped solve the problem of server sprawl.
SOFTWARE
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Future trends of Server Management Platform Market: Get ready for the future

The economic world for the Server Management Platform market has never evolved as quickly and as deeply as today. Despite the obvious disruptions caused by COVID-19, the future for Server Management Platform Industry looks bright in coming years. More importantly, how will you prepare for this?. The Server Management Platform...
SOFTWARE
cryptonews.com

Investing in the Metaverse: 4 Ways to Invest in Virtual Future

While the term metaverse might sound new to many people, it’s actually been around for more than three decades. However, it has recently received an increase in popularity as new projects start to emerge. Avid readers of popular books like Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson or films like Ready Player...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy