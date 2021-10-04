Are open platforms the way of the future?

At Sitecore Symposium, company shares its plan to help brands capitalize on the cloud to meet increasing consumer content, experience and commerce demands. Today, Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience platform software, announces Sitecore Experience Manager Cloud – the first entirely cloud-native CMS offering the design flexibility, integration-friendliness, and authoring experience for business users to create and deliver personalized digital experiences. With this new addition to the Sitecore Digital Experience Platform (DXP), Sitecore offers the first SaaS offering of its kind that reimagines how content, experience orchestration, commerce and analytics support modern enterprises. The company also announces a range of new product updates that integrate recent acquisitions, and the launch of a subscription-based learning resource.
Comments / 0