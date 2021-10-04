TxDOT: Texas pedestrian, bicyclist deaths continue to climb

AUSTIN — Despite a decrease in traffic crashes in 2020, Texas saw a dramatic rise in the number of people killed walking and biking on our roadways. Last year, 731 people died in pedestrian-related crashes, an increase of 9 percent from 2019. Crashes involving bicyclists claimed the lives of 82 people, up from 68 deaths the previous year. During 2020, 25 percent of fatalities in pedestrian and bicyclist-related crashes involved alcohol. These numbers reflect an alarming trend of pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities increasing over the last five years.