Quarterback Tom Brady will return to New England on Sunday for the first time since bolting the Patriots last year for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It will be the first (and perhaps only) time Brady is an opponent at Gillette Stadium. And Brady will be fired up for Sunday’s showdown. Per NFL PR, “Brady has 80,291 career passing yards and joined Drew Brees (80,358) as the only players with at least 80,000 career passing yards in NFL history.”

