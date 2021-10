Xiaomi has already dropped the Mi branding. The Chinese OEM is serious in getting ahead of everybody else. It will continue to do what it always does—release new phones left and right. We no longer have count of how many phones are in the current line up of the company but a new one has just launched—the Xiaomi Civi. This series was first mentioned last week as the official product launch was confirmed. It’s a new mid-range smartphone that isn’t exactly camera-centric as we’ve been expecting.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO