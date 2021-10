West Ham midfielder Declan Rice was thrilled to score in their Europa League defeat of Rapid Vienna. Rice opened the scoring in the 2-0 win. He later said: "It was amazing. As players we knew how big tonight actually was. We had to win as well. We want to top this group, that is all we want to do. We will take it a game at a time. It is a good night for us and the fans, who have waited a long time to see this.

