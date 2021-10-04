Goslings shut out by Wauwatosa West

WAUWATOSA — Watertown's boys soccer team lost to Wauwatosa West 3-0 on Friday. "We just couldn’t get on track today against Wauwatosa West," Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said. "This is our third match on turf this season, but our touches were poor. That led to lack of possession which then led to lack of movement after passes. The passing player would not move to new a position after passing because I think they assumed we’d lose the ball and they were trying to avoid unrewarded movement. That’s a recipe for disaster against any team. West just made solid passes all around the field and held a heavy advantage on possession time, probably 80-20. West’s possession kept it a low shooting game with both teams recording 8 shots.