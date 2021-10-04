CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Response to my own letter

By Covid-19
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is in response to my own letter to the editor dated September 7th with respect to what the government should and should not do for me. Upon further reflection, I must ask myself if there is any aspect of government, or any elected person that should, or does, make my life better. Clearly the closer to home the government, the more likely one would directly feel the impact of betterment at the hand of government. Given my own parameters, the mayor of the city should be more influential to my daily life than the U.S. President. I have concluded that the most beneficial service any level of government provides for me that might make my life better is a subset of city government. I speak not of an elected person, not even a person known to me, or most citizens served by this person. I think the person who picks up my trash in the wee hours of every Thursday morning serves me better than anyone else I can think of. No matter the weather, no matter how stinky my trash is, no matter what I toss in the city provided receptacle, my life is better because of that service. He or she, or whomever it is, no matter what gender he or she is, or what pronoun he or she desires I use when addressing him or her, serves my needs beyond my expectations. Elected officials may fail in their promises to the voters, but the trash person has never failed me. Thank you whoever you are and thank you city government for providing that service.

Longview Daily News

Letter: Makinster's words cost him my vote

Caroline Phillips' letter to the editor of Sept. 22 expressed my thoughts about Councilman Chet Makinster's comment about homeless people in Longview. "If I had my way, they would all go out of town on a rail." Unless he was misquoted, that's a shameful statement for an elected official to...
LONGVIEW, WA
Longview Daily News

Letter: The Left must show results for my vote

Legacy Democrats: 50 years of policy FAILURE on women’s health rights. 50 years of policy FAILURE on immigration. 50 years of policy FAILURE on climate and energy. I’m an independent who will never vote for radical Republican Nazis, but tell me what am I voting for on the left? FAILURE.
LONGVIEW, WA
Curry Coastal Pilot

Letter: Kudos

Last week, when we drove through the station back to California, we were greeted by a gentleman, one of two working at the time, who asked us ‘the’ question both in English and in ASL. I think that should earn a kudos. Diane Raintree.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston Herald

Letters to the editors

Kamala Harris hits 49% in a recent survey. Can anyone name one thing this empty suit has accomplished? In 1948, President Truman gave the label “do Nothing Congress” to shame the legislators. Our “Do Nothing V.P.” sees her ineptness as a road to the presidency. Her only job that Biden gave her was to handle the border crisis. How is she doing America?
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather
Beaumont Enterprise

LETTER: Letter distorted reality

I rarely respond to other folk’s letters but there were several points in Candy Hartzog’s letter last Sunday that really pushed my buttons. She stated that, “It isn’t fair that Democrats got to benefit from all the good things Donald Trump did for the country.” I must have missed those good things she was referencing. I do know that the national debt increased by $7.8 trillion or 36% under his watch, which is among the largest increases in history. Our goods and services trade deficit increased at the highest rate since 2008.
BEAUMONT, TX
Letter: Questions to consider

Here are a few questions to consider: Why are the hospitals telling people with COVID symptoms to go home, and if it gets worse, come to the hospital, thus, suppressing early treatment and the use of long-approved, FDA medications like hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, and azithromycin, which have reduced hospitalizations by over 80% in those who have used it early on. And why is the government now making it much more difficult to acquire these medications, which I have personally experienced?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rappahannock News

Letter: ‘I’d vote for Konick over anyone, including my father’

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. Last week, a letter to the editor was published with several inaccuracies and one truth. David Konick is a long time public servant, not a professional politician, and he has “represented clients” that have sued the county. To me that raises the question of, why is the county continuously leaving itself open to lawsuits?
ELECTIONS
Letter: Manzanita Citizen’s Petition not worthy of discussion

Mayor Scott's promise of a discussion at the September Council meeting of the 260 citizen signature petition on our new City Hall was instead passed off to Council President Kozlowski for a one sided rebuttal. No discussion by Council and no discussion or questions allowed by citizens. The City's approved procedures establishing the Council's conduct of the public's business is the latest casualty on the march forward to building our new City Hall.
POLITICS
Los Angeles Daily News

My body, my choice: Letters

Originally, this sentiment belonged to the pro-choice women’s movement, denouncing those who would restrict access to safe abortions. But lately, it has been co-opted by the anti-vaxers, fighting COVID-19 mandates to be vaccinated against a deadly disease. Does this mean these two disparate groups are now in agreement? Not quite. In one instance, a woman’s right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy has no effect on those around her, other than to offend their sense of morality or breach some religious code.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Holland Sentinel

Letter: Mob-like mentality so disappointing in my hometown

Are there any others, like me, who, on hearing and reading about threats and legal action against public health officials who have implemented measures (mask and vaccine requirements) to reduce the threat of COVID-19 in this area, find themselves more than just a little concerned?. I returned to this area,...
HOLLAND, MI
Port Townsend Leader

Anti-vaxxers should take responsibility | Letter to the editor

Regarding those who refuse to get vaccinated because it is their “right.” Setting aside common decency and the hope that people would love their neighbors (and family and friends) enough to do what they can to prevent this disease; if you want the right to not be vaccinated, you must also take responsibility for the consequences of those actions. With vaccines now widely available, it is a largely preventable disease.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Letter to the editor: 'We' have become our own biggest threat

A recent column in the Journal-Courier by Dick Polman — whom I am unfamiliar with — straightened me up like only cold, hard truth can. It refers to ex-President George W. Bush’s 9/11 anniversary address earlier this month. In no uncertain terms, Bush equated the foreign terrorists who attacked us...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Letter: Tillamook County justice system anything but just

I have been a Conservative Republican my entire adult life and am concerned with the future of not just our Great Nation but the Free World and humanity in general - I think that most reasonable people are. My letter to the editor and our community today is more specifically...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Schmitt serves his own political agenda, not Missourians’

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Missouri AG’s action threatens opioid settlement funds, commissioner alleges” (Oct. 2): I realize that Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has been very busy lately suing local governments and school districts who want to put mask requirements in place to protect the health of Missouri residents, including our children.
MISSOURI STATE
Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

The Trump threat may soon get worse. Here’s the under-the-radar reason for it.

The sunny reading of the threat posed by Donald Trump goes like this: Yes, Trump hatched multiple schemes to overturn the 2020 election, but their implausibility, his incompetence and the unwillingness of Republicans to play along suggest there’s little to fear from a rerun in 2024. We should hope that’s...
POTUS

