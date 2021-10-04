What Effect Does The Disease E.H.D. Have On Wyoming Hunting?

Wyoming isn't known for its skyscrapers whatsoever. This is mainly due to the fact that it doesn't have any. However, it does have a building that is known as being the tallest building in Wyoming, which is White Hall in Laramie standing at approximately 146 feet high. As short as that is, you might assume that is the shortest 'tallest' building in any state, right? Nope. I was shocked too when I found that out. To quote Yoda, "there is another."

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO