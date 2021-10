The Philadelphia Phillies battled throughout the 2021 MLB regular season, but as was the case in the previous nine seasons, they will not feature in postseason play this year. There has been one notable silver lining with Philadelphia’s season. The Phillies’ 5-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday secured them their first winning season since 2011 when they notably capped off a team-record 102-win campaign.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO