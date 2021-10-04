Letter: Questions to consider

This is in response to my own letter to the editor dated September 7th with respect to what the government should and should not do for me. Upon further reflection, I must ask myself if there is any aspect of government, or any elected person that should, or does, make my life better. Clearly the closer to home the government, the more likely one would directly feel the impact of betterment at the hand of government. Given my own parameters, the mayor of the city should be more influential to my daily life than the U.S. President. I have concluded that the most beneficial service any level of government provides for me that might make my life better is a subset of city government. I speak not of an elected person, not even a person known to me, or most citizens served by this person. I think the person who picks up my trash in the wee hours of every Thursday morning serves me better than anyone else I can think of. No matter the weather, no matter how stinky my trash is, no matter what I toss in the city provided receptacle, my life is better because of that service. He or she, or whomever it is, no matter what gender he or she is, or what pronoun he or she desires I use when addressing him or her, serves my needs beyond my expectations. Elected officials may fail in their promises to the voters, but the trash person has never failed me. Thank you whoever you are and thank you city government for providing that service.

5 DAYS AGO